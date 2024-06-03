Cupshe Steals the Spotlight at Miami Swim Week 2024 with its 'Naturally You' Runway Show, Featuring Iskra Lawrence, Brooks Nader, Christen Harper, Katie Austin, and More

MIAMI, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupshe , the leading global fashion and beachwear e-tailer, made a sensational return to Miami Swim Week with its third annual Cupshe 'Naturally You' Runway Show. The event was headlined by Sports Illustrated models Brooks Nader, Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Cindy Prado, and Joy Corrigan, body positive model Iskra Lawrence, bionic model Marsha Elle, and breast cancer survivor and former Victoria's Secret model Christine Handy. The show featured 60 swim and beachwear looks, now available for purchase on Cupshe.com .

The runway showcased three unique collections celebrating nature: the Recycled Swimwear Collection, the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher Soul Space Collection, and the Miami Swim Week Capsule Collection. Each line highlighted Cupshe's dedication to style, eco-friendliness, and innovation. The diverse cast of women represented various sizes and backgrounds, reflecting Cupshe's commitment to inclusivity and empowering its community to embrace their beauty and confidence.

As Cupshe's spokesperson of the year, JoJo Fletcher made a surprise appearance and announced her co-designed collection, Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher: Soul Space. This line epitomizes elegance and tranquility, featuring flattering silhouettes, vibrant colors, and eye-catching prints. Showing their commitment to sustainability, the runway featured pieces from the Recycled Swimwear Collection, crafted from Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified recycled nylon and polyester, incorporating materials from yarn waste and repurposed water bottles. Additionally, the Miami Swim Week Capsule Collection blended vintage charm with Latin American flair for a distinctive and captivating aesthetic.

"Miami Swim Week 2024 was an incredible success for Cupshe, perfectly showcasing our mission to inspire confidence and celebrate natural beauty in everyone," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "It was a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and body positivity, with our ambassadors embodying the relatable, authentic confidence we strive to instill in all our customers. We couldn't be more thrilled how it came together."

Customers worldwide can now purchase the showcased swimwear and cover-ups directly from Cupshe.com . Event imagery can be found HERE .

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

