Cupshe to Debut Spectacular 'Naturally You' Runway Show at Miami Swim Week 2024

MIAMI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cupshe , the leading global fashion and beachwear e-tailer, is thrilled to announce its participation in Miami Swim Week 2024. This marks the third consecutive year of Cupshe's presence at this prestigious event, unveiling the eagerly awaited Cupshe Miami Swim Week 2024 'Naturally You' runway show on June 2nd at 6 PM EST.

This year's showcase will pay tribute to nature's beauty with three captivating lines: the Recycled Swimwear Collection, the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher 'Soul Space' Collection, and the Miami Swim Week Capsule Collection. Show headliners Brooks Nader, Cindy Prado, Joy Corrigan, Christen Harper, Iskra Lawrence, and Marsha Elle will present 60 looks, spanning swimwear, cover-ups, dresses, and shorts, in sizes XS - XL, all designed by Cupshe. As ambassadors, JoJo Fletcher, Iskra Lawrence, Madison LeCroy, and Madison Prewett will make special guest appearances.

"As we return to Miami Swim Week for the third year, Cupshe proudly solidifies its position as a global leader in ready-to-wear vacation lifestyle fashion," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Each season, our runway showcases trends, inclusivity, and elegance, making every collection a statement of empowerment. This year, we are excited to unveil three distinctive lines under the theme 'Naturally You'. These collections celebrate individuality, reaffirming our dedication to creating accessible, high-fashion experiences for all."

Highlighted in the event is the debut of the 2024 MSW Capsule 'Tropicana Tide', blending vintage charm with Latin American flair. Aligned with Cupshe's sustainability ethos, the 2024 Annual Recycled Swim Collection champions eco-conscious fashion by using upcycled materials, ensuring quality, fit, style, and accessibility. Taking center stage is the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher 'Soul Space' Collection, a collaborative effort that embodies elegance and tranquility, with JoJo Fletcher as the creative director and spokesperson of the year.

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and creating vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

