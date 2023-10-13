Cupshe Unveils Exclusive Holiday Collection in Partnership with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey

News provided by

Cupshe

13 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest partnership with The Bachelorette's and Dancing With The Stars runner-up Gabby Windey. As the brand's newest ambassador, the TV personality has collaborated with Cupshe to deliver the exclusive holiday collection, 'Take On The Starlit Night' featuring party attire and holiday ready styles available on Friday, October 13th exclusively at Cupshe.com.

Continue Reading
Gabby Windey modeling the Cupshe x Gabby Windey Holiday collection
Gabby Windey modeling the Cupshe x Gabby Windey Holiday collection

The Cupshe x Gabby Windey collection is a celebration of confidence, with each piece showcasing Cupshe's commitment to design, comfort, and quality at an accessible price point. The 47-piece collection features a selection of party-ready styles, including dresses, blouses, skirts, and more with dramatic and glamorous details such as sequins, faux fur, asymmetrical silhouettes and plunging necklines. Inspired by Gabby's confidence and authenticity, the collection sets out to empower individuals this holiday season through fashion.

"I love the holidays and I love clothes," says Gabby. "We need something to look forward to with the seasons changing and days getting shorter. This collection gives you an excuse to indulge and find something decadent to wear and I think that's what the holidays are all about. The sparkles, velvet and faux fur bring us a sense of excitement and something to look forward to during the months we need it most."

"With immense joy and heartfelt warmth, we unveil our holiday party styles collection, co-created with  'The Bachelorette' star Gabby Windey," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Gabby's sincere spirit mirrors the beauty and intimacy of our designs, capturing the essence of Cupshe's vision for the holidays. This isn't just about fashion; it's about celebrating moments with loved ones. Together, we're bringing you a collection where every piece tells a story."

The collection is available exclusively on cupshe.com and ships globally, with prices starting at $15.99 USD and sizes ranging between XS to XL. Campaign images and the line sheet are available HERE.

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Frankchesska Fortoul
[email protected] 

Kendra Hettig
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cupshe

Also from this source

Cupshe Partners with Savannah LaBrant for Exclusive Mommy and Me Holiday Collection

Cupshe Partners with Savannah LaBrant for Exclusive Mommy and Me Holiday Collection

Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest partnership with family vlogger, influencer and mom of three, Savannah LaBrant. Renowned for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.