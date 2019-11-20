Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Reopens After Extensive Renovation

CURACAO, Curaçao, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked into the coast of Curaçao, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort reopens today after undergoing a $40 million renovation financed by Piscamar Beach Resort B.V. Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, the 336-room hotel is positioned on six acres of oceanfront real estate overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The redesigned space, renovated to represent the latest innovative design thinking from the Marriott Hotels brand, is set to become the ultimate Caribbean destination for the active traveler who enjoys diving and swimming, alongside relaxing and enjoying the island's famous tropical weather.

"As we continue to re-invent concepts and grow our portfolio across all product categories, we are grateful to be working with such an established and respected hospitality brand such as Marriott Hotels for a product of this caliber," says Rob Smith, Executive Vice President of Aimbridge Hospitality. "Proud to see that our vision for Curaçao has finally come to fruition, we hope to continue this momentum with Marriott International in the Caribbean. With our consistent regional growth in markets such as Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Croix, Curaçao was a natural next step in our expansion plans and we look forward to seeing the success of this crown jewel in the Antilles region."

"At Marriott Hotels, we strive to create spaces where our guests can feel their most inspired," says Manny Rappenecker, VP, Marriott Hotels. "The reimagined Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort more than lives up to that promise – melding our signature clean design aesthetic with local touches inspired by the beautiful Caribbean surroundings to give guests the ultimate space to relax and recharge."

Reflecting Marriott Hotels' ethos of creating inspirational spaces where guests can be their best selves, the design of the hotel is clean and contemporary with hints of Dutch naval and nautical inspiration throughout the property. This includes Dutch Colonial Architecture combined with Plantation-style elements – welcoming guests to an open-air modern lobby with incredible views of the turquoise Caribbean Sea. The color palette consists of soothing neutrals, accessorized with blues and turquoise to reflect the local Caribbean waters. Pops of orange and brown wood tones are woven throughout the property to mimic Earthy tones. Each guest room is equipped with private balconies, ocean or pool views, large flat-screen TVs, plush bedding and spa-grade bathrooms. Each room is adorned with artwork made from local recycled plastics.

Award-winning Caribbean-born Chef Dino Jagtiani will be responsible for opening and refining all culinary experiences on property including a fine dining restaurant called C-Spice and multiple bars including a craft cocktail bar and pool bar. The C-Spice restaurant features Caribbean fare with hints of European and Latin American flavors. The restaurant will offer guests inside or outside dining adjacent to the courtyard that features a cigar lounge and bar with premium rums and spirits.

Boasting 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, the resort also offers two ballrooms including the 5,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom and 3,000-square-foot Queens Ballroom. Surrounded by lush greenery, a botanical garden can be used for events in addition to a 10,000-square-foot oceanfront space set on the resort's white-sand beach.

Ideally situated just minutes from the island's historic capital, the hotel has multiple amenities for guests to enjoy including an adult and family-friendly pool, a kids club and a walking path connected to the property. There is also a state-of-the-art gym with daily classes including yoga, Pilates, pool fitness and more. Guests can also take advantage of live entertainment in the lobby on weekends as well as the Reef Club which offers a private lounge setting with food and beverages.

"With an increase in the number of tourism arrivals from North America to Curaçao last year1, we see the demand rising for a top-notch hospitality experience on the island," Hal Davis, Director of Sales & Marketing at Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort. "The reopening of the resort introduces a unique Dutch-Caribbean full-service resort experience, and we look forward to creating memorable moments for guests visiting the island for the first time."

