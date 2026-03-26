Curaleaf Deepens Florida Retail Presence with Cape Coral Dispensary Opening

New location represents the Company's 72nd store in Florida and 163rd nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its new dispensary in Cape Coral, located at 345 SW 10th Pl Cape Coral, FL. This new location brings the Company's Florida footprint to 72 stores and its nationwide store count to 163.

Curaleaf Cape Coral sits conveniently within the Shops at Del Mar shopping plaza, surrounded by various department and clothing stores, restaurants, and markets. The dispensary offers Curaleaf's high-quality products and brands, supported by knowledgeable team members ready to guide patients through their shopping experience. Curaleaf's featured offerings include Florida-exclusive Reef flower, Select ACE vape cartridges, Anthem pre-rolls, and Select Briq vapes. Curaleaf Cape Coral is the Company's third location in Lee County, joining its Fort Myers and Bonita Springs dispensaries.

"With 72 stores statewide, our growing presence in Florida reflects our commitment to the state and its medical patients," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "Our longstanding roots, market expertise, and quality products allow us to expand thoughtfully into communities needing greater access to medical cannabis, while delivering an exceptional retail experience to our patients. We are excited to serve more patients in Lee County with the opening of our Cape Coral store and look forward to announcing additional openings across the state in the near-term."

Curaleaf will host an exclusive Meet the Manager event for industry partners, local business owners, and community leaders on Thursday, March 26 from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., the day prior to the store's grand opening. The event will provide an opportunity to connect with the Curaleaf team and learn more about the company's commitment to patient care.

A two-day grand opening celebration will take place at Curaleaf Cape Coral on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 from 12:00 to 8:00 P.M. ET, inviting patients to tour the new store, meet the local team and learn more about Curaleaf's best-in-class medical cannabis offerings. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as special promotions and giveaways, including a Puffco 3DXL, a behind-the-scenes grow tour offering an inside look at the Curaleaf's cultivation process from seed to harvest, and a $250 store credit. The store operates from 9:00 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. ET, Monday through Saturday, and 10:00 A.M. to 7 P.M. ET on Sundays.

For more information on Curaleaf's Florida dispensaries, products, and patient resources, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, and Anthem provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Cape Coral, Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on February 26, 2026, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.