Curaleaf Launches Innovative JAMS Remix Fast-Acting Ratio Jellies

JAMS Remix will initially be available in Arizona on August 30 and New York and Massachusetts (launching with Lullaberry) in late September, with additional markets to follow, pending regulatory approval, including Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, and Utah.

Crafted by food scientists, product innovation experts and formulation specialists, the suite of JAMS Remix jellies includes the following mood-enhancing edibles for a variety of customers and patients, including benefit seekers, ratio enthusiasts, and canna-curious consumers:

Shineapple: A pineapple strawberry-flavored blend of 10 mg THC: 5mg THCV:5mg CBG, and B12 vitamins that encourages a sense of lifted and motivated feelings, supporting a sense of balance

Sootheberry: A raspberry pomegranate flavored blend of 10mg THC:5mg CBD:5mg CBG, and L-Theanine that enhances restful and relaxing effects

Lullaberry: A Blackberryflavored blend of 10mg THC : 5mg CBN : 5mg CBD and melatonin that enhances feelings of calmness before sleep

"JAMS Remix is a new, dynamic line of edibles specially formulated with cannabinoids, and nutraceuticals to meet the diverse needs of the modern consumer," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "For those looking to start their day with a boost of energy or those hoping to unwind after a long day, JAMS Remix has a functional jelly designed to meet their needs across the duration of each day. In the expanding cannabis edibles category, JAMS Remix is uniquely positioned to deliver the products consumers seek to achieve their desired mood, with innovation at its core. We are eager to see it roll out as we continue to explore new avenues for growth and product expansion."

JAMS Remix is the latest addition to the cannabis-infused edibles brand JAMS. Launched in 2023 across the country, the brand's first-class gummies are carefully crafted using flavors, formulas, and form factors needed to maintain the ideal balance. From micro-dosed tarts to decadent chocolate treats, JAMS offers a wide range of delicious goods for the entire cannabis community. To learn more about the JAMS brand and its line of products, please visit: https://hellojams.com/.

To learn more about Curaleaf and its stores and products, please visit https://curaleaf.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, The Hemp Company and Zero Proof, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of JAMS Remix Fast-Acting Jellies. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 6, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

