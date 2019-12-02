Curaleaf Opens Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Sarasota's Medical District Area

Company's 28th Florida Location Provides Best-in-Class Customer Service 7 Days a Week

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the opening of its 28th Florida dispensary at 1435 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Curaleaf has the largest cannabis dispensary footprint in the US with 51 dispensaries across the country, and continues to execute on its strategy of rapid expansion in Florida.

The 3,900 square foot location will be open 7 days a week - Monday to Saturday from 10am – 7pm and on Sundays from Noon - 5pm - serving patients throughout the Sarasota area, including Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Sarasota Springs and Kensington Park. "We are proud to deliver upon our commitment to expand our Florida footprint, providing patients with access to Curaleaf's premium medical cannabis products and educational resources, and serving the Sarasota community 7 days a week," said Pablo Arizmendi-Kalb, President of Curaleaf Florida.

Curaleaf will be launching a series of weekly seminars on cannabinoids for local patients, physicians and community members in Sarasota, and team members will be available for free private consultations for new patients needing assistance registering with Florida's Department of Health. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products.

In an effort to improve patient accessibility to medical cannabis, Curaleaf offers a wide range of standing discounts. Curaleaf offers all patients free statewide delivery as well as online ordering for pick-up or delivery through www.curaleaf.com. Sarasota area patients may contact the dispensary at 941-957-9122.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 51 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

VS/BROOKS

Lauren Garcia-Velez

lgarciavelez@vsbrooks.com

305.443.3500

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the opening of a dispensary in Florida and Curaleaf's rapid expansion in Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

