Curaleaf Opens Two New Retail Locations in Greater Philadelphia and Finalizes Rebrand of Nine Retail Locations in Pennsylvania

Announcement Further Solidifies Curaleaf as a Leading Cannabis Provider in the State

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, is announcing new Curaleaf branding for the Company's recently acquired retail locations and the opening of two new locations in Horsham and Philadelphia. The new Curaleaf-branded stores mark the company's 11th and 12th locations in Pennsylvania. As a vertically integrated cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, Curaleaf is the largest national cannabis retail brand in the U.S., and will have 104 locations across 23 states following the opening of the two new Pennsylvania dispensaries.

Curaleaf successfully closed its acquisition of Grassroots on July 23, 2020. In connection with that deal, nine Herbology dispensaries in Pennsylvania—located in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, Dubois, Gettysburg, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton and Philadelphia— have already been rebranded under the Curaleaf umbrella.

Over the coming week, Curaleaf will open two additional retail locations in the southeastern Pennsylvania market at 255 Horsham Road in Horsham and 5058 City Avenue in Philadelphia, marking the Company's 103rd and 104th retail locations nationwide. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Eastern Montgomery Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. commemorated Horsham's opening on April 7th, and a ribbon cutting with the Main Line Chamber of Commerce will follow at the new City Avenue location at 8:50 a.m. ET on April 12th. A portion of proceeds from both opening days will be donated to the Central PA Food Bank and the Urban Affairs Coalition as a continuation of Feed the Block, an initiative of Curaleaf's Corporate Social Responsibility program developed to combat and address food insecurity in the communities it serves.

"We are pleased to expand and strengthen our retail presence in Pennsylvania, offering our unparalleled patient care and education, as well as access to premium cannabis products," said Joe Bayern, Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to serving these communities and anticipate that demand will quickly surpass projected sales in this market, as cannabis continues to gain acceptance for a variety of health and wellness needs."

All locations will prominently display Curaleaf's signature teal logo, and as part of the interior design, each store will feature hyper-local cityscape murals that capture each unique location, further enhancing the experience and connection to the community. The staff at each retail location remains committed to delivering unparalleled service and creating an inclusive experience that encourages exploration and education with a personalized approach.

The 1,100 square foot Horsham store is strategically located directly off Route 611, near Interstate 276, providing optimal patient access to all of Horsham Township. The space offers curbside pick-up, a vital feature in assuring easy access for patients during COVID-19. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

The 1,800 square foot dispensary in Philadelphia is located on City Avenue, a main thoroughfare serving Northwest Philadelphia, near Interstate 76. The space also offers curbside pickup for an easy, accessible patient experience. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Curaleaf is committed to improving lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. Of the 23 qualifying conditions for the close to 504,000 registered patients in caregivers in the state, pain, anxiety and PTSD account for 80% of all certifications, making veteran access to cannabis a top priority. As such, Curaleaf will offer a discount to veterans, seniors and first-time patients at all locations.

In 2020, Curaleaf's Pennsylvania subsidiary was approved as a Clinical Registrant in Pennsylvania by the Commonwealth's Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana. This first-in-the-nation research program is shaping the future of medical cannabis treatment. As a Clinical Registrant, Curaleaf supports research initiatives into the potential medical benefits of cannabis by providing medical cannabis, expertise and distribution to patients participating in medical research studies. This designation builds upon Curaleaf's efforts to be a leading industry resource in education and advancement through advocacy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service across the country, including in Pennsylvania. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients and customers with the products they rely on while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures for the safety of all team members and customers in all of its facilities.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 104 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

