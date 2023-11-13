Curana Health and Ciena Healthcare Partner to Improve Care for Medicare Beneficiaries Across the State of Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health is pleased to announce it will be expanding its partnership with Ciena Healthcare to bring its innovative I-SNP (Institutional Special Needs Plan) model to residents in Ciena's 31 facilities throughout Michigan. Through the new collaboration, Align Senior Care, a fully owned and operated subsidiary of Curana Health, will offer enhanced benefits and onsite preventative clinical care for Medicare eligible residents within the Ciena Healthcare communities.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Ciena Healthcare to create superior health outcomes for people in Michigan," said Mark Price, CEO of Curana Health. "Our I-SNP delivers a model of care that helps operators reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and bring better health, happiness, and quality of life to residents."

A Special Needs Plan (SNP) is a Medicare Advantage plan specifically designed to provide targeted care for Medicare beneficiaries with special needs. I-SNPs provide a highly coordinated level of care for Medicare Advantage members that require long-term care in senior living communities and skilled nursing care facilities.

Align Senior Care's provider-led I-SNP was curated exclusively for long-term care residents, with the direct input of the communities where they live. The specialized Medicare Advantage Plan recognizes the contribution skilled nursing providers make toward improvements in care, by ensuring they have a voice in creating the best care plan for residents. With an emphasis on in person clinical rounding, the I-SNP ensures residents receive the right care at the right time, affording members a personalized care team dedicated to their complete health.

For nursing home operators Curana Health's innovative model is a game-changer. I-SNPs provide effective care management for residents, while rewarding providers for the avoidance of resident hospitalizations. These innovations have resulted in a 39% average reduction in 30-day hospital readmission rates, and 37% average in total hospital admissions among Medicare Advantage I-SNP members.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Curana Health to make its provider-led I-SNP available to Medicare Advantage members in our Michigan skilled nursing, rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living facilities," said Mohammad A. Qazi, President & CEO, Ciena Healthcare. "I-SNPS have demonstrated an ability to drive better health outcomes in residents with long-term care needs, and to be working with Curana to bring its innovative model to our residents."

Transforming the care experience for residents in post-acute care is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. Curana Health works with Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long Term Care Facilities, and Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, to help solve critical issues impeding the delivery of value-based care. Curana actively partners with communities to improve care delivery, helping to solve the challenges residents face in gaining access to healthcare benefits, while the clinical model helps senior living communities improve patient care and generate new revenue streams from value-based-care programs.

About Curana Health

Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 30 states and partnerships with well over 1,100 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans, and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Ciena Healthcare

With decades of experience, Ciena Healthcare is a proven leader in the industry. Combining their expertise in post-acute and senior living care with their profound compassion has led to providing exceptional care across Southeastern Michigan and the Columbus Ohio area. It is our belief that outstanding healthcare begins with a sincere commitment to service, and a strong emphasis on individualized care. Ciena Healthcare residents experience unparalleled care, luxurious amenities, and security.

SOURCE Curana Health