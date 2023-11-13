Curana Health and Ciena Healthcare Partner to Improve Care for Medicare Beneficiaries Across the State of Michigan

News provided by

Curana Health

13 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curana Health is pleased to announce it will be expanding its partnership with Ciena Healthcare to bring its innovative I-SNP (Institutional Special Needs Plan) model to residents in Ciena's 31 facilities throughout Michigan. Through the new collaboration, Align Senior Care, a fully owned and operated subsidiary of Curana Health, will offer enhanced benefits and onsite preventative clinical care for Medicare eligible residents within the Ciena Healthcare communities.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Ciena Healthcare to create superior health outcomes for people in Michigan," said Mark Price, CEO of Curana Health. "Our I-SNP delivers a model of care that helps operators reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and bring better health, happiness, and quality of life to residents."

A Special Needs Plan (SNP) is a Medicare Advantage plan specifically designed to provide targeted care for Medicare beneficiaries with special needs. I-SNPs provide a highly coordinated level of care for Medicare Advantage members that require long-term care in senior living communities and skilled nursing care facilities.

Align Senior Care's provider-led I-SNP was curated exclusively for long-term care residents, with the direct input of the communities where they live. The specialized Medicare Advantage Plan recognizes the contribution skilled nursing providers make toward improvements in care, by ensuring they have a voice in creating the best care plan for residents. With an emphasis on in person clinical rounding, the I-SNP ensures residents receive the right care at the right time, affording members a personalized care team dedicated to their complete health.

For nursing home operators Curana Health's innovative model is a game-changer. I-SNPs provide effective care management for residents, while rewarding providers for the avoidance of resident hospitalizations. These innovations have resulted in a 39% average reduction in 30-day hospital readmission rates, and 37% average in total hospital admissions among Medicare Advantage I-SNP members.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Curana Health to make its provider-led I-SNP available to Medicare Advantage members in our Michigan skilled nursing, rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living facilities," said Mohammad A. Qazi, President & CEO, Ciena Healthcare. "I-SNPS have demonstrated an ability to drive better health outcomes in residents with long-term care needs, and to be working with Curana to bring its innovative model to our residents."

Transforming the care experience for residents in post-acute care is at the heart of Curana Health's mission. Curana Health works with Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long Term Care Facilities, and Life Plan Communities/Continuing Care Retirement Communities, to help solve critical issues impeding the delivery of value-based care. Curana actively partners with communities to improve care delivery, helping to solve the challenges residents face in gaining access to healthcare benefits, while the clinical model helps senior living communities improve patient care and generate new revenue streams from value-based-care programs.

About Curana Health
Curana Health is on a mission to improve the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. With a presence in 30 states and partnerships with well over 1,100 senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and life plan communities, Curana Health innovates solutions for senior care delivery with a unique focus on prevention and care coordination. Curana Health includes a medical group (Curana Health Medical Group), an operator of Medicare Advantage health plans, and an accountable care organization (Curana Health ACO). To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Ciena Healthcare  
With decades of experience, Ciena Healthcare is a proven leader in the industry. Combining their expertise in post-acute and senior living care with their profound compassion has led to providing exceptional care across Southeastern Michigan and the Columbus Ohio area. It is our belief that outstanding healthcare begins with a sincere commitment to service, and a strong emphasis on individualized care. Ciena Healthcare residents experience unparalleled care, luxurious amenities, and security.

SOURCE Curana Health

Also from this source

Curana Health Medicare Shared Savings Program Has Best Performance of Any ACO in First Year of Participation in Past 10 Years

Curana Health Medicare Shared Savings Program Has Best Performance of Any ACO in First Year of Participation in Past 10 Years

Curana Health is pleased to announce its Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), Elite Patient Care ACO, has performed in the top 1% of accountable...
Curana Health and Serviam Launch Value-Based Care Alliance in Virginia

Curana Health and Serviam Launch Value-Based Care Alliance in Virginia

Curana Health, a provider of high quality clinical care through value-based programs that benefit residents and senior living organizations, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.