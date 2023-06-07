Curasight A/S reports positive preclinical results with uTREAT® in aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma)

Preclinical studies show uTREAT ® efffective in treating aggressive brain cancer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" - TICKER: CURAS) is pleased to announce preclinical data demonstrating the effectiveness of uTREAT® in treating aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma). The results from the study validate Curasight's strategic focus on developing uTREAT® as a viable treatment option for patients with aggressive brain cancer.

Data from the study showed that uTREAT®, when administered to a preclinical model of human aggressive brain cancer, effectively inhibited tumor growth. Animals receiving uTREAT® survived longer compared to animals not treated with uTREAT®. These data demonstrates the potential for uTREAT® to be used as a radioligand therapy for the treatment of aggressive brain cancer and supports further development for this treatment.

"We are extremely encouraged by these results, which further affirm our commitment to advancing our theranostic platform, comprising uTRACE® and uTREAT®, for evaluation in patients with aggressive brain cancer. The urgent need to enhance therapeutic outcomes in this challenging disease drives our strategic pursuit," commented Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO of Curasight.

About high grade glioma and glioblastoma

Treatment of glioblastoma presents a significant unmet medical need, necessitating innovative and effective treatments. Curasight's research and development efforts aim to address this challenge and improve the lives of patients facing aggressive brain cancer. Glioblastoma is the first indication for uTREAT®, but uTREAT® has also potential in several other cancer types expressing the biomarker uPAR. A total of approx. 65,000 patients are diagnosed with primary brain tumors and more than 30,000 patients are diagnosed with the aggressive form, glioblastoma, annually in the US and EU. Approximately 10 % of the patients are children. The prognosis for individuals with glioblastoma is very poor as approximately 50 % of the patients die within 14 months and after five years from diagnosis only 5 % are still alive.

