Curasight: Interim report Q1 2023

Curasight

25 May, 2023, 01:32 ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curasight A/S ("Curasight" or "the Company" - TICKER: CURAS) hereby publishes the interim report Q1 2023. The interim report is available as an attached file to this release and on the Company's website. Below is a summary of the report.

Curasight's CEO Ulrich Krasilnikoff comments:

"During the first quarter of 2023, we continued to make progress with our updated clinical strategy as well as pursuing our partnership strategy, as part of our efforts to build a strong theranostics business focused on improving cancer treatments with more accurate diagnosis and more gentle, targeted therapy. I am very proud that this hard work paid off with the signing of our first strategic collaboration with Curium on our uTRACE® platform. This collaboration marks a significant step towards bringing our technology to prostate cancer patients worldwide and provides important validation of our uTRACE® platform and our overall innovative approach to improving diagnosis and treatment of certain cancers."

"Our clinical pipeline continues to progress, and we very much look forward to the announcement of topline data from the investigator-initiated proof-of-concept phase 2 study with uTRACE® in brain cancer, which we still expect to be communicated in the first half of 2023. We are also making strong progress in our preclinical pipeline and anticipate to be able to report results from the first studies with uTREAT® including in brain cancer. We continue to be focused on ensuring we have resources to build our business, and whilst the board of directors is continually assessing future financing options including new partnerships, I am pleased that we maintained a solid financial position at the end of this quarter and our activities are funded well into next year."

Q1 (2023-01-01 - 2023-03-31)

  • Net sales amounted to 0 (0) kDKK
  • Operating profit/loss amounted to -6 184 (-4 046) kDKK
  • Profit/loss before taxes amounted to -6 186 (-4 232) kDKK
  • Profit/loss for the period amounted to -4 826 (-3 876) kDKK
  • Total assets amounted to 54 745 (74 009) kDKK
  • Equity ratio amounted to 96,3 (97,3) %.
  • Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 (-0.19) DKK

Highlights Q1 and after

  • January 19: Ulrich Krasilnikoff and Andreas Kjær presented the Company and its pipeline at the Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar Outlook.
  • February 23: Curasight published the Annual Report 2022 and Year-End Report Q4 2022.
  • March 15: Curasight held an Annual General Meeting. Resolutions with summarized decisions are available on the company's webside.
  • May 1: Curasight announced that it has entered into an exclusive global license and collaboration agreement with Curium Inc. - a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals - for development and commercialization of uTRACE® for use in prostate cancer.

For more information regarding Curasight, please contact:

Ulrich Krasilnikoff, CEO
Phone: +45 22 83 01 60
E-mail: [email protected] 
www.curasight.com

