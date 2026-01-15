Curately.ai and LaborEdge Forge Strategic Partnership to Power AI-Driven Staffing Innovation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and NOVI, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curately.ai and LaborEdge announced a formal partnership designed to bring next generation recruiting automation to healthcare staffing agencies using LaborEdge's NexusATS platform. The collaboration gives agencies access to Curately.ai's AI-powered sourcing, engagement, and workflow automation capabilities, integrated seamlessly into NexusATS to increase recruiter efficiency, candidate engagement, and placements.

"Partnering with LaborEdge further enables us to support healthcare staffing firms," said Manish Karani, CEO of Curately.ai. "By layering our AI-driven sourcing and engagement tools on top of their workflow infrastructure, we can significantly accelerate hiring velocity without compromising the candidate experience."

Curately.ai's platform helps healthcare staffing firms automate repetitive tasks like scheduling and outreach, reducing both cost and time-to-fill while maintaining consistent candidate engagement.

At the front of Curately.ai's industry-changing platform are its sourcing tools. Curately.ai's Sourcing Accelerator tool allows recruitment teams to search over 6 million clinician profiles from professional networks directly in their browser using their personal account. Additionally, automated engagement sequences help recruiters reach more qualified talent in less time. The result is a streamlined sourcing process that keeps both recruiters and candidates informed and engaged, ultimately improving placement outcomes in a competitive market.

Another standout feature of Curately.ai is its conversational AI recruiter, Maya, which was purpose-built for staffing workflows. Maya handles initial candidate phone screening, validates candidate responses in real time, and integrates directly with NexusATS, freeing recruiters to focus on higher-value tasks.

Curately.ai and LaborEdge have successfully completed Phase 2 of their integration. This phase brings:

Automated job content creation





Improved job distribution quality





Enhanced fill rates

Recruiters using NexusATS can track measurable impact immediately— faster time-to-publish, stronger match quality within candidate funnels, and steadier fill rates, all driven by cleaner content at the top of the process.

"We partnered with CuratelyAI and the results have been fantastic—converting over 45% of applicants. In my 10 years, this was by far the smoothest integration." – Evan Zmarthie, Operations Manager

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing meaningful, healthcare-specific innovation to our agency partners," said Shail Arora, President of LaborEdge. "By integrating Curately.ai's advanced AI capabilities directly into NexusATS, we're equipping agencies with smarter, more adaptive tools to stay competitive."

About Curately.ai

Curately.ai is an AI-powered recruiting platform built for staffing firms and enterprise talent acquisition teams. Its feature set includes direct sourcing, talent marketing, voice and chat-based engagement, automated workflows, and advanced analytics.

About LaborEdge

LaborEdge is the leading healthcare staffing technology company focused on making workforce management simpler and more efficient. From prospecting to payroll, LaborEdge covers every step of the staffing process.

