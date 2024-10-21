Curately.ai Named Beeline Verified Direct Sourcing Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curately.ai, a pioneering AI-powered recruiting platform, recently announced its designation as a Beeline Verified Direct Sourcing Platform. This prestigious recognition underscores Curately.ai's commitment to innovation and excellence in the contingent talent acquisition space, while also highlighting its seamless integration capabilities with Beeline's leading workforce management solutions.

The Beeline Verified Direct Sourcing Platform status is awarded to platforms that meet rigorous standards set by Beeline, a frontrunner in technology solutions for extended workforce management. This verification denotes that Curately.ai's platform integrates flawlessly with Beeline's system, offering clients expanded access to qualified talent pools while maintaining stringent compliance and data security measures.

"We're really excited to partner with Beeline as a Verified Direct Sourcing Platform," said Manish Karani, CEO of Curately.ai. "This recognition reinforces our mission to empower organizations to unlock their full contingent recruitment potential through our powerful all-in-one direct sourcing platform."

The integration with Beeline's workforce management solutions further enhances Curately.ai's value proposition. Beeline, renowned for its vendor management systems (VMS), supplier network, and direct sourcing technology, offers comprehensive solutions that improve visibility, compliance, and efficiency in managing extended workforces.

"The synergy between Curately.ai's AI-driven direct sourcing technology and Beeline's robust workforce management solutions creates a powerful integration for organizations seeking to optimize their contingent talent acquisition and management processes," commented Mark Farbman, Chief Sales Officer at Curately.ai. "This verification opens up new possibilities for our clients to leverage our cutting-edge technology in building and managing their workforce."

"We're thrilled to recognize Curately.ai as a Beeline Verified Direct Sourcing Platform," said Brian Hoffmeyer, SVP of Market Strategies at Beeline. "Curately.ai's innovative AI-powered recruitment technology seamlessly integrates with Beeline, empowering our clients to harness the full potential of direct sourcing. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to providing organizations with cutting-edge tools to optimize contingent talent acquisition and management, while maintaining compliance and efficiency in today's evolving workforce landscape."

The Beeline Verified Direct Sourcing Platform status is particularly significant in today's job market, where organizations increasingly rely on contingent and flexible workforce solutions. By integrating with Beeline's platform, Curately.ai enables companies to build and manage private talent pools more effectively, leveraging their brand to attract and engage high-quality contingent talent. Curately.ai's privacy and security certifications also ensure that organizations can maintain compliance with local labor laws and regulations, mitigating risks associated with contingent labor.

As organizations continue to increase their priority on a flexible workforce and specialized skills, this partnership between Curately.ai and Beeline positions both companies at the forefront of this transformation. By combining AI-driven talent acquisition with comprehensive workforce management, they offer a holistic solution that addresses the complex needs of modern organizations.

About Curately.ai

Curately.ai is an AI-powered direct sourcing platform designed to revolutionize contingent recruitment. The platform's comprehensive suite of solutions streamlines every aspect of contingent talent acquisition, from sourcing and marketing to curation, candidate experience, and analytics.

Key features of Curately.ai's platform include:

Talent Sourcing: Utilizing generative AI, Curately.ai connects companies with top-tier candidates quickly and accurately. With access to over 265 million enriched profiles, the platform enables precise talent discovery through intelligent filters and personas.

Talent Marketing: The platform amplifies recruitment efforts through targeted ads and robust marketing campaigns across multiple channels, building a strong employer brand and providing a broad reach to attract elite talent.

Talent Curation: AI-driven matching, scoring, and ranking streamline the evaluation process, discovering the best candidates swiftly. Unbiased assessments expedite the hiring process while promoting diversity and equity.

Talent Experience: Emphasizing a candidate-centric approach, Curately.ai creates a seamless, engaging, and personalized hiring journey. Features like AI-powered chatbots, intelligent scheduling, and intuitive application processes enhance candidate engagement and reduce application abandonment.

Talent Analytics: Advanced analytics dashboards provide crucial insights into the recruitment process, helping companies refine their strategies and improve hiring outcomes.

For high-volume hiring scenarios, Curately.ai offer a specially tailored staffing solution designed for call centers, CX teams, and remote customer service personnel. The platform offers rapid and user-friendly recruitment processes for frontline workforces, ensuring efficient candidate sourcing, bias-free assessment, and streamlined matching. This approach has been proven to lead to higher offer acceptance rates and improved quality of hires.

Curately.ai – Direct Sourcing Done Right. Learn more at www.curately.ai

About Beeline:

Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of cloud solutions for managing contingent labor. With its vendor management system (VMS), supplier network, and direct sourcing technology, Beeline enables organizations to optimize their workforce, improve compliance, and drive efficiency. Learn more at www.beeline.com.

