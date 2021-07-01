Curator Hotel & Resort Collection selects Sabre technology to help members boost guest loyalty and increase revenue

BETHESDA, Md. and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the travel industry, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection today announced a new agreement that enables hotels in the Collection to seamlessly contract with Sabre's suite of hospitality retailing solutions.

With this new agreement, hoteliers within the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection will be able to access Sabre's next-generation retailing and distribution solutions to help them provide a more personalized experience and deeper engagement with guests while increasing profitability and revenue opportunities.

"Curator is excited to partner with Sabre to offer our members easy access to the industry's leading independent reservations platform," said Austin Segal, Curator's Vice President. "For independent hotels, access to a robust, feature-rich, secure, and cost-effective reservations platform can be a challenge. As a result of our robust review process and longstanding relationship with Sabre at many of our member hotels, we are confident that Sabre will be a fantastic partner and valuable addition to Curator's growing slate of selected technology offerings."

Participating Curator members now have access to Sabre's industry-leading SynXis Central Reservations solution, with connections to almost 900,000 travel agents and nearly 700 online channels across the globe, including hundreds of online travel agencies (OTAs) and metasearch engines. Member hotels also can deploy additional Sabre hospitality solutions, including:

SynXis Booking Engine: Furnishes a full suite of digital services to increase consumer engagement and conversion;

Furnishes a full suite of digital services to increase consumer engagement and conversion; Channel Connect: Simplifies and automates distribution, maximizing exposure to local, regional and global markets; and

Simplifies and automates distribution, maximizing exposure to local, regional and global markets; and SynXis Voice Agent: Optimizes voice reservation calls by guiding agents through a personalized, guest-centric conversational flow.

"Thanks in large part to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine and decreasing COVID cases in many parts of the world, traveler confidence is rapidly improving. We believe there is pent up demand for travel, and we are already starting to see the hospitality segment lead the recovery," said Frank Trampert, senior vice president and global managing director for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "As this trend continues, hoteliers utilizing Sabre's industry-leading hospitality solutions will be ready to differentiate themselves through a more modern retailing experience, allowing them to reach customers where they are, increase conversions and offer guests a more customized experience."

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is an owner-centric hospitality platform that offers a competitive alternative for independent lifestyle hotels wishing to amplify their performance. Curator provides member hotels with best-in-class operating agreements, services, technology and other benefits while associating together as part of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection—allowing them to retain their independence and what makes them unique.

Today Sabre's SynXis Central Reservations solution serves more than 42,000 hotels, resorts and chains across nearly 200 countries and territories.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,600 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

