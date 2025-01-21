Curbit Partners with Equator Coffees to Enhance Digital Ordering Experience through Olo Integration

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbit, the first AI-powered kitchen capacity management solution for the restaurant industry, is pleased to announce a partnership with Equator Coffees, a renowned specialty coffee roaster and retailer. This collaboration aims to optimize Equator Coffees' digital ordering system by integrating Curbit's dynamic order throttling capabilities with Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Equator Coffees, established in 1995, has built a reputation for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility. With eleven retail locations and a robust online presence, the company sought to address challenges related to static quote times in its digital ordering process. These challenges often led to inefficiencies in kitchen operations and customer dissatisfaction due to inaccurate order readiness estimates.

To resolve these issues, Curbit recommended the adoption of Olo's online ordering solution. Through their integration with Olo, Curbit is able to dynamically update a brand quote times based on real-time kitchen capacity. Equator Coffees can now provide customers with precise promise times during the ordering process in addition to real-time updates on order progress via SMS. This implementation ensures minimal wait times while improving the overall guest experience.

"Partnering with Curbit and Olo has enabled us to streamline our digital ordering process, providing our customers with accurate information and timely service," said JP Lachance, CEO of Equator Coffees. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to excellence and innovation in serving our community. In fact, our customer community has already provided us with much positive feedback on our improved takeout experience."

Curbit's strategic partnership with Olo, established earlier this year, has been instrumental in delivering this integrated solution. Recognized as a Gold Partner in Olo's Connect program, Curbit leverages real-time operational intelligence to manage kitchen capacity effectively, ensuring that guests and delivery drivers receive accurate promise times and order progress updates.

"We are excited to extend our capacity management solutions to Equator Coffees, a brand that shares our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction," said Scott Siegel, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Curbit. "Through our collaboration with Olo, we are confident that this integration will significantly enhance Equator Coffees' digital operations and guest experience."

This partnership exemplifies Curbit's mission to revolutionize restaurant capacity management, enabling establishments like Equator Coffees to handle digital delivery and takeout orders efficiently. By providing innovative solutions that streamline kitchen operations, Curbit helps restaurants deliver on their promises, reducing customer frustration and enhancing the dining experience.

About Curbit

Curbit is an AI-powered, real-time kitchen capacity management solution that helps restaurants handle their omnichannel orders intelligently. Curbit optimizes kitchen operations and the guest experience with a focus on dynamic order throttling, messaging real-time order progress to guests and delivery drivers, and actionable speed-of-service and guest sentiment insights. To learn more, visit www.curbit.com .

About Equator Coffees

In 1995, Equator Founders Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell began their values-driven path, roasting coffee in a Marin County, CA garage. Possessing an obsessive commitment to green coffee sourcing and unparalleled roasting expertise, Helen and Brooke have committed over 29 years to sustainable and fair trade coffee practices all in the name of creating a remarkable coffee experience for consumers. Today, Equator Coffees is a retail and wholesale coffee roaster and coffee farm owner with eleven retail cafes throughout California—from Marin County to San Francisco to Oakland and beyond. Throughout the years, Equator Coffees has spearheaded industry-leading sourcing and roasting practices, and has forged progressive partnerships with Michelin-starred chefs, specialty grocers, tech campuses, and more. Women-owned, LGBTQ-founded and an early adopter of Fair Trade certification, Equator Coffees is the first California coffee roaster to achieve B Corp Certification.

https://www.equatorcoffees.com .

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology's positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com .

