CurbWaste Selected as Exclusive Operational Management Platform for Recycling Certification Institute

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CurbWaste , the operating system for independent waste haulers, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Recycling Certification Institute (RCI) to serve as the Institute's exclusive operational management and data platform for construction and demolition recycling certification programs nationwide.

The partnership reflects a broader trend toward verticalization in the recycling industry, bringing together facility operations, certification workflows, and reporting within a single, purpose-built system of record. Under the agreement, CurbWaste will become RCI's system of record, supporting the full lifecycle of facility certification, including application management, data collection, evaluator review, compliance monitoring, billing, reporting, and public verification.

RCI administers a third-party certification program designed to increase transparency and confidence in reported recovery and recycling rates across the construction and demolition recycling ecosystem. The Institute works with independent evaluators to verify facility performance and certify recovery outcomes relied upon by municipalities, project owners, architects, contractors, and sustainability stakeholders.

Facilities that achieve RCI certification are recognized for meeting higher standards of recovery and reporting rigor than non-certified facilities. Certification is designed to support sustainability and green building documentation requirements used by project owners, contractors, and municipalities, while providing greater confidence in reported recycling outcomes through independent third-party verification.

CurbWaste's platform enables RCI to modernize and digitize its certification operations while maintaining strict auditability and evaluator independence. CurbWaste will support standardized material tracking, automated recovery calculations, anomaly detection, evaluator workflows, subscription billing, and compliance enforcement. The platform will also provide public-facing certification verification and reporting tools.

"This partnership reflects the growing need for consistent, auditable data across the construction and demolition recycling ecosystem," said Mike Marmo, CEO of CurbWaste. "Being selected by RCI reinforces our focus on supporting facilities, municipalities, and contractors with operational software that meets real-world certification and compliance requirements."

"Strengthening the infrastructure that supports credible recycling certification is our priority," said John Thomas, Managing Partner. Waste & Recycling Solutions LLC of the Recycling Certification Institute. "By aligning facility operations, certification workflows, and reporting within a single system, we are improving consistency, transparency, and confidence across the market."

The transition will be phased and carefully managed in close coordination with RCI members and evaluators, with a focus on continuity, data integrity, and long-term program sustainability.

CurbWaste is the first end-to-end waste management platform built specifically for independent haulers. Founded by industry veterans, CurbWaste helps operators modernize their businesses, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional service to their customers. With a focus on empowering family-run haulers — the backbone of America's waste management industry — CurbWaste is bringing modern technology to one of the country's most essential sectors. For more information, visit www.curbwaste.com.

Recycling Certification Institute is an independent nonprofit organization that certifies construction and demolition recycling facilities through rigorous third-party verification standards designed to improve transparency and confidence in reported recovery rates.

