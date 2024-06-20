Cure® Adds Chief Operating, Financial Officer and SVP Industry Programs and Sponsorships to Senior Leadership Team

Charles Kim, MBA, named Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Susanna Ling named Senior Vice President of Industry Programs, Sponsorships and Partnerships

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure .®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced Charles Kim, MBA, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Susanna Ling as its new Senior Vice President of Industry Programs, Sponsorships, and Partnerships. Kim and Ling report to Chief Executive Officer Seema Kumar in these newly created senior leadership roles.

Kim joins Cure with a strong track record of successfully scaling startups and driving and optimizing organic and inorganic top-line growth. Ling brings to Cure expertise in managing international biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and non-profit partnerships and sponsorships, including developing, managing and marketing campaigns, initiatives and programming.

"I am delighted to add Charles' operations and financial experience, as well as Susanna's expertise in forging strong alliances, to Cure," said Cure CEO Seema Kumar. They will help drive Cure's continued growth to be the nexus of healthcare innovation and go-to destination for healthcare entrepreneurs. Both Charles and Susanna are exceptionally qualified to advance Cure's existing and forthcoming efforts, helping us build an ecosystem of healthcare entrepreneurial excellence."

Kim previously served as COO of Full Circle Brands, Executive Vice President and Co-COO of Ascend Wellness Holdings and Vice President of Distribution and Logistics of Freshly (Nestle). Kim earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the University of Chicago and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I'm excited to join Cure and leverage my financial and operational skills and expertise to help drive profitable growth and operational excellence, all while furthering its mission of advancing health," said Kim.

Ling previously served as Vice President of Industry Partnerships and Sponsorship at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), Vice President of Business and Program Development at the EBD Group/Informa, and on management teams at the Milken Institute/Faster Cures, Guildford Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune and the National Cancer Institute. Ling earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Rutgers University.

"I'm thrilled to expand Cure's partnerships, expand our digital ecosystem, and create new programming to complement our Tuesday Talks series, Xchange Challenge, XSeed Award, workshops and other initiatives. By leveraging Cure's shared mission with the life sciences, patient advocacy and investment communities, we aim to advance areas like women's health, biotech entrepreneurship, rare diseases, cell/gene therapy and more, ultimately benefiting patients," said Ling.

About Cure.

Cure is a vibrant healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City with a mission to advance health. Supporting healthcare and life science entrepreneurs, Cure offers digital and in-person content, programming, and learnings on critical health and business topics. The campus at 345 Park Avenue South features laboratory and business facilities, office space and premium event venues, including an education center, conference center, and iconic rooftop terrace. Residents and members collaborate across the spectrum of healthcare and focus on diagnostic, device, drug development and production as well as care delivery and public health. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com .

SOURCE Cure