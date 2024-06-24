Cure and The New York Academy of Sciences to Co-Host Forum on Science and Business of AI-Driven Drug Discovery

AI and pharma thought leaders to share insights on transformative role of AI in drug discovery and development for personalized medicine, rare diseases and more

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure .®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, and The New York Academy of Sciences , an organization committed to advancing science and technology for the benefit of society, today announced an exciting two-part science technology seminar: Science and Business of AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Deepfakes & Democracy in the Age of AI.

Thought leaders in artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals will share their insights on how AI and machine learning accelerate target identification, predict compound interactions, and optimize clinical trial designs. Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on the potential for AI to drive personalized medicine and tackle rare diseases, among other potential applications.

Event Details for Science and Business of AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Date: Tuesday, June 25

Time: 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT

Venue: Cure, 345 Park Avenue South, New York, NY

Registration: Science and Business of AI-Driven Drug Discovery Seminar

Speakers:

Maria Luisa Pineda, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Envisagenics

Grant Mitchell , MD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Every Cure

, MD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Every Cure Andrea Califano, PhD, Chair, Department of Systems Biology, Columbia University and President, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub New York

Opening remarks will be made by Nicholas B. Dirks, PhD, President and CEO, The New York Academy of Sciences, and the seminar will be moderated by Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure.

"AI-driven drug discovery is poised to revolutionize the biopharmaceutical industry by enhancing drug development efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness," said Nicholas B. Dirks, President and CEO of The New York Academy of Sciences. "These technological advancements promise to bring more effective treatments to patients faster, marking a significant milestone in modern medicine and public health."

With only about 10 percent of drug candidates making it through a typical development time of 12 to 18 years, the ability of AI and ML tools to optimize discovery has become an area of intense interest. The influx of substantial financial commitments from private and public sectors drives new collaborations and innovations.

"Our goal is to showcase real world examples from biotech and life science leaders who are already using AI and ML tools to develop new products, transform clinical trials, and work with regulators," said Cure CEO Seema Kumar. "They will share examples of how these tools are changing the trajectory of healthcare research today and transforming the landscape for a healthier tomorrow."

Information for Deepfakes & Democracy in the Age of AI will be available soon.

About Cure.

Cure is a healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features laboratory and business facilities, a collaboration residency, office space and premium event venues, including an education center, conference center, and iconic rooftop facility, as well as tools, mentoring, networking, and other assistance to members of its ecosystem. Cure houses on-campus startups and established companies. Residents regularly create synergies and collaborative partnerships with peer organizations across the spectrum of healthcare, from academic or private to non-profit or government, and focus on diagnostic, device, drug or vaccine discovery, development and production as well as care delivery and public health. Cure also offers industry-leading event programming focused on critical health topics. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate advances in health. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com .

About The New York Academy of Sciences

The New York Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM-related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org .

SOURCE Cure