Cure® Announces 10 Finalists for Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI For Good

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced the 10 finalist teams for its inaugural Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good. This Challenge is a bold initiative to incubate innovations by healthcare start-ups and entrepreneurs across disciplines and sectors to responsibly and equitably use artificial intelligence (AI). An independent advisory board of renowned healthcare experts selected the finalists, who will present virtual pitches in early January 2024 to an independent judging panel. The judges will select winning teams to receive one-year residencies at Cure, unrestricted seed money, mentoring, and resources from a shared prize pool of up to $1 million.

"The outstanding caliber of submissions for our first Cure Xchange Challenge represented how resourceful, bright minds are collaborating to use AI to enhance accuracy, efficiencies and access in a variety of ways to advance health," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "We look forward to the judges' final selections in January and welcoming the winning teams to Cure."

Cure collaborated with MIT Solve to operationalize the competition. The judges chose finalists who had submitted projects designed to use AI to accelerate basic research, diagnose conditions, develop novel treatments, predict and prevent disease, or lead to better health outcomes and cures.

The 10 finalists include:

Cure will announce the winning teams in the first quarter of 2024. The Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good is the inaugural challenge in a series that Cure is developing to foster and improve cross-disciplinary health innovation that addresses urgent health concerns without actionable curative solutions, such as Alzheimer's and neurological disease, rare diseases, pandemic preparedness, and public trust in science.

