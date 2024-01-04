Cure® Announces 10 Finalists for Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI For Good

News provided by

Cure

04 Jan, 2024, 14:23 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced the 10 finalist teams for its inaugural Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good. This Challenge is a bold initiative to incubate innovations by healthcare start-ups and entrepreneurs across disciplines and sectors to responsibly and equitably use artificial intelligence (AI). An independent advisory board of renowned healthcare experts selected the finalists, who will present virtual pitches in early January 2024 to an independent judging panel. The judges will select winning teams to receive one-year residencies at Cure, unrestricted seed money, mentoring, and resources from a shared prize pool of up to $1 million.

"The outstanding caliber of submissions for our first Cure Xchange Challenge represented how resourceful, bright minds are collaborating to use AI to enhance accuracy, efficiencies and access in a variety of ways to advance health," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "We look forward to the judges' final selections in January and welcoming the winning teams to Cure."

Cure collaborated with MIT Solve to operationalize the competition. The judges chose finalists who had submitted projects designed to use AI to accelerate basic research, diagnose conditions, develop novel treatments, predict and prevent disease, or lead to better health outcomes and cures.

The 10 finalists include:

  • AI molecular tumor board: A multimodal AI system for clinical decision making in oncology.
  • BioticsAI: Use of AI to provide a 10x improvement in fetal abnormality detection in ultrasound.
  • Deepecho: Democratizing access to fetal ultrasound with AI.
  • Every Cure: Ensure every drug is used to treat every disease that it possibly can, so no patient suffers while a cure hides in plain sight.
  • mAI BioCurie: Revolutionize cell and gene therapy manufacturing through mechanistic AI (mAI).
  • NephroAI: AI-enabled clinical decision support tool to predict time-to-dialysis and provide personalized evidence-based blood pressure control treatment recommendations for people with chronic kidney disease.
  • Nutrible - Artificially Intelligent Social Workers: AI Social Workers instantly enroll families into food, utility and housing assistance programs, then offer immediate wellness visits and healthcare screenings.
  • Oatmeal Health: AI-enabled cancer screening provider focused on delivering early-detection, health equity, and care coordination services for marginalized communities of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Health Plans.
  • Oben Health: AI-enabled platform that facilitates delivery of healthcare screenings, education and treatment via barbershops and salons.
  • R-REA Remote Healthcare Platform: Telehealth-driven robotic system revolutionizing echocardiogram imaging through AI-enhanced accuracy and accessibility.

Cure will announce the winning teams in the first quarter of 2024. The Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good is the inaugural challenge in a series that Cure is developing to foster and improve cross-disciplinary health innovation that addresses urgent health concerns without actionable curative solutions, such as Alzheimer's and neurological disease, rare diseases, pandemic preparedness, and public trust in science.

ABOUT CURE®
Cure is a 12-story innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet labs, premium event venues, and office space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate the development of therapies and cures and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare and medicine. For more information, please visit https://wewillcure.com/.

SOURCE Cure

Also from this source

Wandercraft, pioneer of walking robotics, opens U.S. corporate headquarters at Cure®, New York City's premier healthcare innovation campus

Wandercraft, developer of the world's first in market self-stabilizing exoskeleton designed to enable people with walking impairments to stand and...
Cure® Makes Commitment with Clinton Global Initiative to Advance Healthcare Through Partnerships Acting on Pressing Global Health Challenges and Opportunities

Cure® Makes Commitment with Clinton Global Initiative to Advance Healthcare Through Partnerships Acting on Pressing Global Health Challenges and Opportunities

Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, will partner with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) to collaboratively pursue endeavors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.