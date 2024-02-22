Cure® Announces Five Winners of Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good

Winning startups join more than 20 companies at New York City's cutting-edge healthcare innovation campus

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced the five winning startup companies of its inaugural Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good. The winners will receive one-year residencies at Cure, unrestricted seed money, mentoring, in-kind resources and support services from Cure's partners, such as Amazon Web Services, ThermoFisher and NVIDIA.

Technology, data and analytics are transforming healthcare, enabling new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches and driving value-based care solutions and improved patient outcomes. Cure believes that inter-disciplinary collaborations, like those fostered by the Cure Xchange Challenge, will help AI accelerate the transition of health systems focused on sick care to those focused on well care, with greater access and equity.

"AI-driven tools have the potential to be a game changer in improving human health and solving health inequities that persist in underserved communities," said Seema Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cure. "This innovative group of Challenge winners is pioneering the future of healthcare, where AI responsibly empowers us to create and deliver equitable, accessible and transformative care for all. We welcome these trailblazing companies into the Cure community and look forward to helping their solutions thrive and grow to successful ventures."

Cure designed the Cure Xchange Challenge to incubate revolutionary innovations by healthcare startups and entrepreneurs that leverage AI across sectors and disciplines to accelerate basic research, diagnose conditions, develop novel treatments, and predict and prevent diseases that lead to better health outcomes and cures for all. Cure partnered with MIT Solve to operationalize the Challenge, and an independent advisory board of renowned healthcare experts selected both the Challenge winners and finalists.

The five winners of the Cure Xchange Challenge are:

ALLAGI.AI : A multimodal AI molecular tumor board for clinical decision-making in oncology.

: A multimodal AI molecular tumor board for clinical decision-making in oncology. BioCurie : Revolutionize cell and gene therapy manufacturing through mechanistic AI (mAI).

: Revolutionize cell and gene therapy manufacturing through mechanistic AI (mAI). Deepecho : Democratizing access to fetal ultrasound with AI.

: Democratizing access to fetal ultrasound with AI. Every Cure : Ensure every drug is used to treat every disease possible, so no patient suffers while a cure hides in plain sight.

: Ensure every drug is used to treat every disease possible, so no patient suffers while a cure hides in plain sight. Oben Health: AI-enabled platform that facilitates delivery of healthcare screenings, education and treatment via barbershops and salons.

Additionally, finalists include:

Collogh Cares Inc. : NephroAI is an AI-enabled clinical decision support tool to predict time-to-dialysis and provide personalized, evidence-based blood pressure control treatment recommendations for people with chronic kidney disease.

: NephroAI is an AI-enabled clinical decision support tool to predict time-to-dialysis and provide personalized, evidence-based blood pressure control treatment recommendations for people with chronic kidney disease. Oatmeal Health : AI-enabled cancer screening provider focused on delivering early-detection, health equity, and care coordination services for marginalized communities of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Health Plans.

: AI-enabled cancer screening provider focused on delivering early-detection, health equity, and care coordination services for marginalized communities of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Health Plans. ThriveLink (formerly known as Nutrible): AI Social Workers instantly enroll families into food, utility and housing assistance.

Cure will showcase the Xchange Challenge winners at a special event today, February 22, 2024, at Cure's campus at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City. The event will include presentations from each winner and convene health, life science, and public sector leaders for discussions on AI in health.

The Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI for Good is the inaugural challenge in a series that Cure is developing to foster and improve cross-disciplinary health innovation. For more information, please visit https://wewillcure.com/xchange.

The Cure Xchange Challenge Advisory Board is comprised of experts from across the spectrum of healthcare. They are: Rick A. Bright, PhD, of Bright Global Health; Daniella Foster, MA, of Bayer Consumer Health; Daniel Kraft, MD, of NextMed Health; John Mattison, MD, of Arsenal Capital Partners; Geraldine McGinty MD, MBA, FACR, of Weill Cornell Medicine; Elliot Menschik, MD, PhD, a repeat founder and CEO and startup investor in biotech sector; Gregory Petsko, DPhil, of Cornell University; Maria Luisa Pineda, PhD, of Envisagenics, Inc.; Ramesh Raskar, PhD, of MIT Media Lab; Susan Rosenthal, MBA, of the New York City Economic Development Corporation; Gillian Sandler, of Galapont, LLC; Gustavo Stolovitzky, PhD, of DREAM Challenges; Nolan Townsend, MBA, CEO, of LEXEO Therapeutics; Huijun Wang, PhD, of Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC); Susan Whitehead, JD, an independent non-profit organization management professional; Joe Wilson, MBA, of Undeterred Capital; and Mary Woolley of Research!America.

ABOUT CURE®

Cure is a healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features laboratory and business facilities, a collaboration residency, office space and premium event venues, including an education center, conference center, and iconic rooftop facility, as well as tools, mentoring, networking, and other assistance to members of its ecosystem. Cure houses more than 20 on-campus startup and established companies, which collectively raised more than $760 million since 2021. Residents regularly create synergies and collaborative partnerships with peer organizations across the spectrum of healthcare, from academic or private to non-profit or government. They focus on diagnostic, device, drug or vaccine discovery, development and production, care delivery and public health. Cure also offers industry-leading event programming focused on critical health topics. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate advances in health. For more information, please visit https://wewillcure.com/.

