Cure® Makes Commitment with Clinton Global Initiative to Advance Healthcare Through Partnerships Acting on Pressing Global Health Challenges and Opportunities

News provided by

Cure

18 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET

Collaboration focuses on climate health, health equity, artificial intelligence, and maternal health

Seema Kumar, Cure CEO, speaks at CGI Spotlight Session on How Technologists and Skeptics Can Work Together to Balance the Benefits and Risks of AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, will partner with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) to collaboratively pursue endeavors that address global health issues of equity, artificial intelligence, climate and maternal health.

"The best way to support healthier communities is through greater access to more equitable healthcare and improved public health ecosystems that help us prepare, navigate, and recover from impacts due to disease, climate change or technology changes," said Greg Milne, CEO of the Clinton Global Initiative. "Cure's commitment, announced at CGI 2023, shows an incredible dedication to the wellbeing of future generations, and we are grateful to Cure for stepping up and taking action."

Launched by President Clinton in 2005, CGI brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable actions in climate resilience, health equity, and inclusive economic recovery and growth. The CGI 2022 meeting produced more than 140 Commitments to Action to improve access to health care, advance sustainability, create employment opportunities, support refugee resettlement, and more. The CGI 2023 Meeting will be held in New York City Sept. 18 to 19.

"Cure's commitment with CGI reflects our shared mission to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Our new partnership will present many opportunities to jointly foster collaborative innovations and actions that leverage science, technology and policy across disciplines, sectors and geographies," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure.

Kumar will speak at the CGI Spotlight Session on Monday, Sept. 18: The Future of AI is Already Here: How Technologists and Skeptics Can Work Together to Balance the Benefits and Risks of AI. Cure also will host a private CGI dinner featuring discussions of health equity concerns.

About the Clinton Global Initiative
Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart.  Through CGI's unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs. Learn more about the Clinton Global Initiative and how you can get involved at www.ClintonGlobal.org.

ABOUT CURE®
An affiliate of Deerfield Management located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is a 12-story innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features cutting-edge wet labs, premium event venues, and office space—plus tools, mentoring, and other assistance to physician-scientists, entrepreneurs, academics, and nonprofits working across the spectrum of healthcare and biomedicine. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate the development of therapies and cures and to facilitate critical conversations about the future of healthcare and medicine. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com/

Media Contacts:
Cure
Caroline Drucker
[email protected]
(917) 588-3016

SOURCE Cure

Also from this source

CURE® OPENS APPLICATIONS TO CURE XCHANGE CHALLENGE FOCUSED ON "HEALTH AI FOR GOOD"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.