Cureatr Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Cureatr is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cureatr, Inc. a national medication management provider delivering medication management services to patients and technology to clinicians, today announced that key implemented systems within Cureatr, Inc. have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Cureatr's technology, processes, and controls have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Cureatr in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At Cureatr, we are constantly evaluating and working to elevate our information security, data protection, and compliance processes," said Rob Dilling, Chief Financial Officer at Cureatr. "By having our processes externally audited, this provides the opportunity to further compare ourselves to best practices across multiple security domains that are valued by our customer base. This HITRUST certification checks all those boxes and attests to the high quality of our risk management and compliance program."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Cureatr's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Cureatr is the new breed of clinical, value-based provider: using expert clinical pharmacists, cutting-edge healthcare data, technology, insights, and patient relationship-building to solve the complex medication management equation, ultimately reducing cost of care and improving patient outcomes.

Cureatr's national medication management clinic is staffed by residency-trained and board-certified clinical pharmacists who work to combat suboptimal medication use, especially during those transitions of care where the most dangerous and costly mistakes are made. Learn more about Cureatr at cureatr.com.

Cureatr Media Contact:

Morgan Beschle

Cureatr

[email protected]

703-336-7632

SOURCE Cureatr