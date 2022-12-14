Cureatr Names Tracy E. Tracy as Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The entire Cureatr team is thrilled to welcome Tracy E. Tracy, JD, CHC, CCEP, CHCP, as our new Chief Compliance Officer. Tracy, certified in healthcare compliance and healthcare privacy through the Healthcare Compliance Association, joined the Cureatr team full-time on October 28, 2022.

Tracy E. Tracy, JD, CHC, CCEP, CHCP, Cureatr's Chief Compliance Officer

Tracy has worked in the healthcare industry within the business, legal, and compliance departments for over 30 years. She comes from a background of regional health plans, regional care delivery organizations, a large retail organization with a significant pharmacy business, and small privately held innovative healthcare businesses working to solve some of healthcare's most urgent issues creatively. With her deep bench of experience working with health plans across the country, both large and small, who offer Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, Tracy will be an essential asset to the Cureatr team. "Compliance is ultimately about finding, fixing, and preventing issues and supporting the team in choosing to do the right thing. I'm delighted to join an organization that is deeply committed to this work in the midst of an exciting and challenging time of growth and expansion," said Tracy.

In her new role, Tracy will lead Cureatr's compliance team to ensure our continued focus on compliance with CMS, OCR, and all other healthcare legal and regulatory obligations. As a Cureatr leadership team member, Tracy will also be working closely to support Cureatr's strategic growth and expansion plans. "We are thrilled to have attracted Tracy to become our Chief Compliance Officer," said Richard Resnick, Cureatr's CEO. "Her extensive professional experience and pedigree provide Cureatr with world-class compliance leadership that is tightly aligned to our rapid growth."

In her spare time, Tracy loves spending time with family and friends at her cabin in northwestern Wisconsin, traveling, music of all kinds, and studying and tasting wines from all around the world.

Please join us in extending a heartfelt welcome to Tracy E. Tracy, JD, CHC, CCEP, CHCP.

About Cureatr

Cureatr is a new breed of clinical, value-based provider. Our patient-first, comprehensive, longitudinal medication management services utilize expert clinical pharmacists, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled access to patient data, insights, and patient relationship-building to solve the complex medication management equation, ultimately reducing the cost of care and improving patient outcomes.

Cureatr's national medication management clinic is staffed by residency-trained and board-certified clinical pharmacists who work to combat suboptimal medication use, especially during those transitions of care where the most dangerous and costly mistakes are made. Learn more about Cureatr at cureatr.com.

Media Contact:

Morgan Beschle

703.336.7632

[email protected]

SOURCE Cureatr