CureDuchenne Appoints Lidia Gardner, PhD, EMBA, as Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs to Advance Patient-Centered Care, Research, and Strategic Partnerships

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, proudly announces the appointment of Lidia Gardner, PhD, EMBA, as its new Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs. Dr. Gardner brings more than 15 years of experience spanning clinical strategy, patient advocacy, evidence generation, medical education, and global scientific leadership in neuromuscular and neuroimmunology diseases.

CureDuchenne Appoints Lidia Gardner, PhD, EMBA, as Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs

Dr. Gardner most recently served as Senior Medical Director, Global Medical Affairs – Neurology & Immunology at EMD Serono, a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In that role, she led global medical strategy for neuroimmunology programs and collaborated across clinical development, regulatory, real-world evidence, and commercial teams. Prior to joining EMD Serono, she worked in Medical Affairs and clinical development at Novartis, overseeing spinal muscular atrophy and other clinical trials. Earlier in her career, Dr. Gardner served as an Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, where she built and led a translational research program focused on neuroinflammatory and neuromuscular diseases.

As Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs, Dr. Gardner will provide strategic medical leadership across CureDuchenne's research, education, and patient care initiatives. She will work closely alongside CureDuchenne's Chief Medical Advisor, Brenda Wong, MD, an internationally recognized Duchenne expert, to help advance standards of care, strengthen educational resources, and accelerate therapeutic development for individuals and families affected by Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy. Dr. Gardner will also serve as a key spokesperson for CureDuchenne within the medical and scientific communities and help drive strategic partnerships that support the organization's mission and long-term impact.

"Lidia brings an exceptional combination of scientific expertise and deep commitment to patient-centered care," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "Her experience building strong relationships across industry, advocacy, and clinical communities will be instrumental as we continue accelerating research, advancing standards of care, and ensuring families have access to trusted education and support. Lidia understands the urgency facing our community and shares our commitment to driving meaningful progress for everyone affected by Duchenne."

"I am honored to join CureDuchenne and contribute to an organization that has played such a transformative role in advancing research and care for the Duchenne community," said Dr. Gardner. "I look forward to partnering with families, clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders to help accelerate therapies, strengthen education and support programs, and continue building momentum toward a future where every individual with Duchenne has access to better care and more treatment options."

About CureDuchenne

Over twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, investing more than $27 million in early-stage research that helped move 19 programs into human clinical trials. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org or follow us on facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE CureDuchenne