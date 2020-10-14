CureLab Oncology Appoints The Honorable David J. Shulkin, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Oncology, a clinical-stage biotech company, has named Dr. David Shulkin to the scientific advisory board. Dr. Shulkin served as the 9th US Secretary of Veterans Affairs after a prominent and successful career in the healthcare sector. He is a proponent of patient-centered care with an impeccable reputation across the nation's top hospitals after his leadership roles at Beth Israel Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Health System Accountable Care Organization, Drexel University College of Medicine, Temple University Hospital, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Dr. Shulkin joins CureLab as the company is progressing with its Phase II ex-US clinical trials and is poised to initiate its Phase II trials focused on terminal breast and ovarian cancers in the United States. He joins other distinguished members of CureLab's scientific advisory board (SAB) that comprises academic scientists (including a Nobel Laureate and professors of leading universities) and renowned medical and healthcare leaders. CureLab SAB members play an active role in assisting the company in both product and business development.

"Discovering a novel drug that acts through a counterintuitive mechanism may require some degree of luck. Conversely, bringing the product through clinical development, licensing it to a pharmaceutical partner, and then integrating it into a complex medical system requires deep knowledge and precise strategy," said Alexander Shneider, PhD, founder and CEO of CureLab. "We realized we needed more than an expert advisor; we needed a guru of medicine, the pharmaceutical industry, and the healthcare system. I could not dream of a better 'scientific brother' for myself and the CureLab family than Secretary Shulkin."

"There has never been a more promising time for improving the health and well being of people around the world," said David J. Shulkin, M.D. "I am enthused about CureLab's approach to helping patients with breast and ovarian cancer. The CureLab team is highly motivated and has the experience to make a real difference."

About Elenagen

CureLab's lead product, Elenagen , is a DNA encoding gene called p62/SQSTM1. Elenagen reverses tumor grade, changes tumor microenvironment, enhances the anti-cancer effects of other therapies (such as chemotherapy), mitigates chronic inflammation, and stimulates an immune attack on the tumor.

About CureLab Oncology

CureLab Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. To learn more, visit curelab.com.

