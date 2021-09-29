Curemark Announces The Appointment of Afia Asamoah To The Board of Directors

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark, LLC announced the appointment of Afia Asamoah to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. She is currently Head of Legal for the health business unit of Google. Along with leading a global team of lawyers, Afia is a member of the senior management team, guiding strategy and managing risk for Google Health.

As a leader in strategy development, Ms. Asamoah has helped to shape Google's entry into the healthcare space, including the formation of a standalone Alphabet company, Verily Life Sciences.

Prior to working at Google, she served as Special Assistant in the Office of the Commissioner at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), where she received numerous awards including the FDA Commissioner's Special Citation. Afia is recognized as a leader and digital health innovator -- in 2020, she was named "one of the 10 most influential minority healthcare executives'' by FierceHealthcare.

"I could not be more thrilled to have Afia as a part of the Curemark team," states Dr. Joan Fallon, Curemark's CEO. "Her experience, vision for reimagining healthcare, equitable distribution of treatment and improving healthcare outcomes is completely aligned with our mission here at Curemark."

Ms. Asamoah states, "I am honored to join Curemark's board as an independent Director. I have known Dr. Fallon for years, and am inspired by her team's patient-centered approach to developing therapies for autism and other neurological diseases. I look forward to applying my experience, energy, and passion to support Curemark's leadership team in their work for children and families."

ABOUT CUREMARK

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Curemark, LLC