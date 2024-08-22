CurePSP Announces Growth of Care Network for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Related Diseases

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP has designated Barrow Neurological Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the University of British Columbia and the University of Alberta as CurePSP Centers of Care, bringing the network to 36 distinguished medical institutions across the United States and Canada.

CurePSP's foundational program was established in 2017 to improve early diagnosis, symptom management and tailored resources for people with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) or multiple system atrophy (MSA). Centers must demonstrate comprehensive care, close collaboration with other CurePSP centers and the organization, community outreach, professional education and a commitment to research for these rare, quickly progressive neurodegenerative diseases.

"We are excited for the four new centers to contribute their distinctive perspectives, strengths and approaches to the program," said Jessica Shurer, director of clinical affairs and advocacy at CurePSP. "These additional centers will add to our capacity to advance thought leadership, public awareness and best practices for care delivery for PSP, CBD and MSA."

The organization is continually working to understand and address barriers to accessing care and research often faced by this disease community. The 2024 network expansion doubled the number of CurePSP centers in Canada, responding to a previously identified need for more support on the country's west coast.

"People with PSP, CBD and MSA are often marginalized and struggle to find specialized care, and our center's neuropalliative care services help with this navigation" said Dr. Janis Miyasaki, co-director at the University of Alberta. "Joining the CurePSP Centers of Care is an incredible honor for our team."

Centers must reapply every three years. For more information and a complete listing of CurePSP Centers of Care, visit www.psp.org/centers-of-care

About CurePSP:

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Executive Director and Chief Science Officer

646-725-1453

[email protected]

SOURCE CurePSP, Inc.