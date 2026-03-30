CurePSP Convenes Bipartisan Congressional Briefing to Advance PSP, CBD and MSA Research

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP hosted a congressional briefing this month in partnership with Representatives Subramanyam (D-VA) and Bilirakis (R-FL), bringing together lawmakers, scientists and people affected by progressive supranuclear palsy, corticobasal degeneration and multiple system atrophy (PSP, CBD and MSA).

Left to right: Dr. Kristophe Diaz, Jennifer Wexton, Jessica Shurer

"I used my remaining time in Congress to raise awareness about what the 30,000 Americans with PSP, like myself, deal with, and the resources we need from our government," said former Representative Jennifer Wexton. "I was happy to return to Washington DC alongside CurePSP to educate a group of new Congressional staff."

Toward the end of her tenure, Wexton helped pass the historic National Plan to End Parkinson's Act.

"This was the first piece of significant legislation that included PSP, CBD and MSA – a major win for the broader neurodegenerative disease community," said Rep. Bilirakis. "My goal for this federally coordinated effort is to help families affected by these diseases achieve better diagnoses and treatments."

The briefing marked a deeply personal milestone for many. During their remarks, advocates laid bare the emotional, physical and financial toll on families — and expressed hope for a better future. Experts from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) outlined NINDS's critical role in advancing research for PSP, CBD and MSA.

"When my mother-in-law was diagnosed with PSP, our family didn't know what to do," said Representative Leger Fernández (D-NM). "Then we watched Rep. Wexton's address on the U.S. House floor. She showed us that every person who receives this diagnosis is still fully themselves, far beyond the diagnosis. We must invest more in federal research, so we can drive answers and hope."

Advocacy priorities included passage of the HEALTHY BRAINS Act and increased federal funding for atypical parkinsonian diseases.

"I was described as "a rising star in Democratic politics," said Wexton. "Now, I rely on text-to-speech software to communicate, a rollator to walk and my caregiver for transportation, meals and personal care. I want my colleagues to understand that if this can happen to me, it can happen to them or to someone they love."

"Hearing my dear friend and mentor Jennifer Wexton's story reminds us that while PSP may be rare, the need for answers is urgent," said Rep. Subramanyam. "Thank you to CurePSP for pushing for change on Capitol Hill."

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

[email protected]

SOURCE CurePSP, Inc.