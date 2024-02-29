CurePSP Elects Longtime Board and Community Member as Its Board Chair

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP, the leading research and advocacy nonprofit organization for PSP, CBD and MSA, has elected F. Jackson (Jack) Phillips as the next Chair of the nonprofit's Board of Directors. Phillips will work closely with CurePSP's executive director and chief science officer, Kristophe Diaz, PhD, and the Board, to advance CurePSP's mission and strategic objectives.

F. Jackson (Jack) Phillips

Phillips has a personal connection to CurePSP's mission, helping his late wife, Linda, navigate the challenges of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) for the past five years. He recognizes the need for an integrated approach to care with collaboration between experts and families. He has seen progress accelerate exponentially each year and is poised to continue that momentum as Board Chair.

Phillips served on the CurePSP Board on the Executive Committee, the Finance Committee, the Centers of Care Steering Committee and the Strategy Committee. He graduated from Bucknell University (BSBA) and George Washington University (MBA-Int'l Business). He was a Vice President of Owens Corning (OC) which included global responsibilities and postings for six years in Athens, Greece to develop business in the Middle East and Africa and for four years in Brussels, Belgium for European marketing. After OC, he engaged in start-ups and was a founder and COO of Wind Energy Corporation.

Phillips strongly supports CurePSP's mission to expand care, consciousness and the prospects of a cure and looks forward to continuing dedicating his time to future advancements.

"In the last three years, I have seen a great acceleration of research breakthroughs, growth in our Centers of Care, increased awareness of rare brain diseases and new vital partnerships," Phillips said. "We must keep this going to support our patients and care partners."

Diaz welcomes Phillips as a partner in a new era of discovery and growth for CurePSP.

"I'm looking forward to working with Jack. Together we can continue growing our team of supporters, accelerate our impact and make sure more patients and care partners find the help they deserve," Diaz said. "We are entering a new era at CurePSP and I'm pleased to find an astute business leader at the helm of the Board."

About CurePSP:

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978). For more information, please visit www.curepsp.org.

