CurePSP Funds Collaborative Projects Focused on Care of Neurodegenerative Diseases

NEW YORK , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP announced the recipients of their Collaborative Approaches to Resources, Education and Support (CARES) grants, marking the second year of the innovative funding program designed to improve best practices in the care of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

CARES promotes multi-center research within the CurePSP Centers of Care, a network of 33 medical institutions with the mission to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of PSP, CBD and MSA. These neurodegenerative diseases share symptoms with Parkinson's disease, yet have a prevalence and life expectancy similar to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Projects involve at least two Centers of Care and focus on the evaluation of person-centered care, access for underserved populations, or education of the medical community. CurePSP allocated $110,000 for the 2023 cycle of the CARES grants. Three projects from six prestigious medical centers will receive funding.

Cleveland Clinic of Ohio and Las Vegas will conduct a pilot training course on rare Parkinsonian diseases geared towards nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

Baylor College of Medicine and Vanderbilt University will explore the feasibility and therapeutic potential of virtual art therapy for individuals with PSP.

Oregon Health & Science University and the University of Montreal will survey patients and care partners in the United States and Canada to identify barriers to clinical trial participation in PSP, CBD and MSA.

"This investment reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration across healthcare teams and addressing unmet needs of our community," said Jessica Shurer, Director of Clinical Affairs and Advocacy at CurePSP.

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978). For more information, please visit www.curepsp.org.

