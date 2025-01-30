CurePSP Furthers Investment in Collaborative Research on Care of Rare Neurological Diseases

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP announced the recipients of their Collaborative Approaches to Resources, Education and Support (CARES) grants designed to advance best practices in the care of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA).

CARES stimulates impactful research through the CurePSP Centers of Care, 36 medical institutions across the U.S. and Canada with the mission to enhance diagnosis and treatment of PSP, CBD and MSA, rare atypical parkinsonian neurodegenerative conditions.

CARES projects must involve at least two Centers of Care and focus on person-centered care models, access to care, needs of underserved populations or education of the medical community. CurePSP allocated a total of $130,000 to fund three projects from seven prestigious medical institutions.

The University of Chicago and Queen's Health System will evaluate gaps in healthcare access, disease progression and survival in racial and ethnic minority populations with PSP, CBD or MSA.

In an aim to create a more cohesive and informed care network for PSP, CBD and MSA in rural areas of the state, Stanford University, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the University of California San Francisco will perform a needs assessment of neurologists' perspectives on diagnosing and managing the diseases, followed by hosting local outreach events.

Michigan State University and the University of Michigan will study the usefulness of a speech amplification device on voice symptoms and communication intelligibility with PSP, CBD and MSA.

"Now in its third successful year, CARES is a testament to our continued commitment to multi-center and interprofessional approaches to improving quality of care and life of our community," said Jessica Shurer, CurePSP's director of clinical affairs and advocacy.

About CurePSP:

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

