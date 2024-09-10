CurePSP Receives $200,000 Contribution from the Rainwater Charitable Foundation in Partnership to Support Grant Program for Early-Career Scientists

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP is pleased to announce receipt of a $200,000 contribution from the Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF), one of the largest independent funders of primary tauopathy research, enabling field-advancing programs and delivering crucial resources to a diverse set of collaborative researchers to support the organization's Pathway and Pipeline Grant Program. The CurePSP Pathway and Pipeline Program provides seed funding of up to $100,000 to junior investigators studying progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) or closely related tauopathies. The goal of the grant program is to provide support for investigators who have innovative ideas that need proof of concept or pilot studies to qualify for larger funding sources. CurePSP has funded over $20 million in research from 1997 to present, including over 200 research grants.

"The RCF is excited to support promising early-career researchers who are exploring novel scientific approaches to address life-altering neurodegenerative diseases," said Glenn Harris, RCF director of research partnerships, business development and the drug discovery lead. "We look forward to tracking their scientific impact through the Pathway and Pipeline Grant Program and continuing to enable research that may ultimately lead to cures for these tauopathies."

CurePSP Executive Director and Chief Science Officer Kristophe Diaz states that the Rainwater Charitable Foundation's contribution to this program is "a natural evolution of our shared focus, goals and our long-term partnership. This support accelerates our impact and builds an even stronger community of early-career neuroscientists needed to better diagnose and eventually solve for PSP and CBD."

The Pathway and Pipeline Grant Program is currently accepting applications through October 3, 2024. The program supports early-career investigators studying the fundamental neurobiology of PSP or CBD ("Pathway") or translational projects focusing on new therapeutics and biomarkers for PSP and CBD ("Pipeline"). Learn more about the program here.

About the Rainwater Charitable Foundation's Medical Research

The Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF) was created in the early 1990s by renowned private equity investor and philanthropist Richard E. Rainwater. When Richard was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease and primary tauopathy called progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), the RCF expanded its mission to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and treatments for tau-related neurodegenerative disorders. The RCF Medical Research Team supports this focus by managing the Tau Consortium, the Rainwater Prize Program and the Tauopathy Challenge Workshop. With over $140 million invested in medical research to date, the RCF has helped to advance eight treatments into human trials. The RCF supports a range of programs, including a focus on family economic security, medical research and other worthy causes. For more information, please visit rainwatercharitablefoundation.org.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978). For more information, please visit www.psp.org.

