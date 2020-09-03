CureScience™ Institute Announces Dr. Franco Marincola as New Advisory Board Member

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CureScience™ Institute, a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) non-profit institute dedicated to accelerating novel curative therapies, is pleased to announce that Francesco Marincola, M.D. will join the Advisory Board.

"We're honored to have Dr. Francesco Marincola on the advisory board," said Dr. Shashaanka Ashili, CEO of CureScience™ Institute. "As a world leader in tumor immunology, tumor microenvironment, and translational research, Dr. Marincola's experience will be invaluable in advancing the CureScience™ mission and positively impacting patients' lives through development of personalized therapeutic approaches," said Dr. Feng Lin, Lead Immunology Scientist at the Institute.

Dr. Marincola is currently Chief Scientific Officer and President at Refuge Biotech where he leads the development of a cell therapy platform. Prior to joining Refuge Biotech, he served as a distinguished research fellow and strategist for immune oncology discovery at AbbVie. In addition, Dr. Marincola developed and led a genetic research institute at Sidra Medical and Research Center in Qatar; and served as Chief of the Infectious Disease and Immunogenetics Section in the Department of Transfusion Medicine at the Clinical Center of the NIH in Bethesda. Dr. Marincola received his M.D. from the University of Milan, and completed his surgery training at Stanford University. He has published more than 600 original articles, reviews, editorials, and books.

CureScience™ Institute is committed to developing a preemptive and personalized approach to medicine based on early diagnosis, immunology, and regenerative medicine. To this end, CureScience™ is focused on accelerating research and development programs internally and externally through the establishment of strategic partnerships with academic and industry partners.

The addition of Dr. Marincola will particularly help drive the immunology program at CureScience™. "CureScience™ has a strong foundation in place with a talented and multidisciplinary team of scientists," said Dr. Marincola. "I'm excited to join as a member of the advisory board working with researchers to advance the clinical development of novel approaches."

