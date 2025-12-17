Curi Expands Litigation Education Efforts with New Physician Guide on Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Comprehensive, 40-page interactive resource aims to demystify litigation and reduce isolation, burnout, and stress among clinicians

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, a national healthcare advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Advisory, Curi Capital, and Curi Insurance, knows how difficult a medical malpractice lawsuit can be for its physician clients—and all clinicians. To help, Curi's insurance business launched the Curi Litigation Education initiative, with free articles, videos, and downloads for healthcare professionals, plus an exclusive CME series for clients. Now, their years-long effort has culminated in a comprehensive new resource, A Physician's Guide to Navigating a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit: What Every Clinician Needs to Know About Litigation.

"Roughly one in three physicians will be sued at some point in their career, yet many feel alone when faced with a lawsuit—like it's only happening to them," says Kristi Wright, Curi Insurance's SVP of Claims. "This is often an unparallelled stressor that can lead to burnout and career abandonment; research even shows that physicians who face a lawsuit are at an increased risk of suicide. Yet, they're sometimes told not to talk about it and typically aren't fully taught about litigation in medical school. We want to change that. We want our clients and physicians everywhere to have the information and preparation they need."

Enter the new guide. In 40 interactive pages, physicians can:

Explore a broad overview of litigation fundamentals (key terms, important people, stages)

Find out what happens in advance of trial, plus factors that influence the decision to settle or defend

Get a walk-through of the courtroom play-by-play

Discover strategies to help move through the stress a lawsuit or claim can cause

And more

The guide also includes a foreword from Gita Pensa, MD, FAAEM, an Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Brown University who is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading experts on malpractice litigation stress and physician support. She is also the host of the popular podcast "Doctors and Litigation: The L Word" and was a defendant in a high-stakes malpractice case that spanned 12 years and two prolonged jury trials.

"The weight of it spilled over into every sphere of my life," Dr. Pensa explains. "But instead of succumbing, I made a vow to empower and educate myself and made it my mission to help other physicians chart a better path through this painful and very common experience. Curi shares my goal, which is why I've teamed up with them to share my experience."

In addition to offering her tips in the new guide, Curi clients can also access an exclusive Litigation Education Program—a CME-eligible course—with Dr. Pensa, which takes a deeper dive into becoming an effective defendant and is designed to help physicians navigate litigation with skill and resilience.

To access the new guide, physicians and clinicians can visit go.curi.com/get-the-guide. Curi's full Litigation Education Hub can be found at curi.com/litigation-education.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Insurance, its flagship medical malpractice liability insurer; Curi Advisory, its consulting arm; and Curi Capital, a registered investment advisor. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi offers unmatched access and exudes a deep understanding of specific client circumstances. With exceptional accessibility and dedication, Curi's trusted expertise, ability to form deep relationships, and holistic approach deliver outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful—in medicine, business, and life.

SOURCE Curi