Curi Recognized as 2025 Wellbeing First Champion; First Medical Professional Liability Insurer To Receive Distinction

Curi Verified by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, Ensuring No Invasive Mental Health Questions on Insurance Applications

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, a national healthcare advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Advisory, Curi Capital, and Curi Insurance, today announced it has been recognized as a Wellbeing First Champion for 2025 by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, a coalition of national organizations led by The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. Curi's insurance business is the first medical professional liability (MPL) insurer to receive this distinction.

As a Wellbeing First Champion, Curi has verified that its MPL insurance applications are now free from intrusive or stigmatizing language related to mental health. With these updates, physicians applying for coverage will no longer be asked to disclose distant or resolved mental health history. Instead, applicants will demonstrate their current fitness to practice—an approach that reflects today's best standards for supporting clinician wellbeing and privacy.

"At Curi, we are dedicated to standing with physicians in both their professional and personal lives," said Jason Sandner, CEO of Curi. "Being recognized as a Wellbeing First Champion affirms that commitment. This isn't just a change to an application—it's a reflection of how we believe the industry must evolve to prioritize compassion, understanding, and the mental wellbeing of those who care for others."

Verification that all invasive or stigmatizing language around mental health has been removed from applications is confirmed annually by ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, which works to eliminate barriers for health workers to access mental healthcare.

"Curi's leadership demonstrates how insurers can play a pivotal role in normalizing and protecting access to mental healthcare for healthcare professionals," said Corey Feist, co-founder of ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare and CEO of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "By removing stigmatizing questions from insurance applications, Curi is helping to dismantle one of the most persistent barriers to physician wellbeing. Their leadership is sending a powerful message to clinicians: your wellbeing matters, and seeking help should never put your career at risk."

To learn more about Curi, please visit www.curi.com. Curi clients can also access the company's dedicated wellbeing resources.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm comprised of three distinct businesses: Curi Insurance, its flagship medical malpractice liability insurer; Curi Advisory, its consulting arm; and Curi Capital, a registered investment advisor. As fierce healthcare advocates, business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi offers unmatched access and exudes a deep understanding of specific client circumstances. With exceptional accessibility and dedication, Curi's trusted expertise, ability to form deep relationships, and holistic approach deliver outcomes that are proven, actionable, and meaningful—in medicine, business, and life.

About ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare

ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare, led by The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation, is a coalition of national organizations committed to advancing a state where the healthcare workforce's wellbeing is prioritized, and individual health workers feel valued and supported so they can sustain their sense of purpose and meaning in their work. Coalition members include American Association of Colleges of Nursing, American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Surgeons, American Dental Association, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, AHIP, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, American Psychiatric Association Foundation, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, American Urological Association, CAA Foundation, CHARM, Emergency Nurses Association, Epic, Federation of State Physician Health Programs, FemInEM, FIGS, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Heart of Safety Coalition, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Medicine Forward, Moral Injury of Healthcare, National Medical Association, National Black Nurses Association, Organizational Wellbeing Solutions, Philippine Nurses Association of America, The Physicians Foundation, the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Healthcare, Surgeon Wellbeing Coalition, and Thrive Global.

