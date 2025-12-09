CurifyLabs Launches Curablend® Vet, Bringing Breakthrough 3D-Printed, Personalized Medicines to Pets

New flavored gel tablets are designed to look, feel, and taste like a treat to improve veterinary adherence

HELSINKI and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurifyLabs today announced Curablend® Vet, a new veterinary excipient system that enables 3D-printed, palatable, and personalized medicines for pets. Built for use with the CurifyLabs Compounding System Solution (CSS), Curablend Vet brings a new level of quality, safety, and predictability to veterinary drug compounding.

Veterinarians often lack dosage-specific medicines, forcing pharmacists to manually manipulate human drug products or prepare ad-hoc formulations. Such methods can be labor-intensive and introduce variability. Curablend Vet addresses these with a standardized, automated, and digitally documented 3D-printing workflow.

Pet owners also often face significant challenges in administering medicine to their pets. If a pill tastes or smells unappealing, pets simply refuse it, resulting in missed or inconsistent doses. Curablend Vet solves this challenge with a flavored, chewable gel tablet designed to look, feel, and taste like a treat. In a study with 31 dogs and 38 cats, the flavored Curablend Vet tablets were voluntarily consumed by a large majority of animals, whereas unflavored tablets were frequently rejected.

"Pet owners want medication time to be simple, not stressful," said Charlotta Topelius, CEO and Founder of CurifyLabs. "Curablend Vet gives pharmacists a reliable way to make pet-friendly medicines that animals actually want to eat."

CurifyLabs' 3D-printing technology—a first-of-its-kind compounding tool—is widely used in hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. and Europe to prepare personalized medicines for humans. The platform replaces many manual steps with automated precision, allowing pharmacists to produce safer, more consistent doses in minutes. That same breakthrough system now supports veterinarians and pharmacists that want a more predictable, science-driven way to prepare medications for animals.

With Curablend Vet, pharmacists can:

Make soft, flavored gel tablets that pets accept more easily

Adjust the dose for each animal

Package tablets individually for convenience and safety

Use the same automated, quality-controlled workflow already trusted in human medicine

"We know how important pets are to families," Topelius added. "And we're proud that Curablend Vet now brings the benefits of trusted 3D-printed medicine to veterinary care."

About CurifyLabs

Founded in 2021, CurifyLabs is transforming how personalized medicines are made. Its 3D-printing-based Compounding System Solution is used by leading hospitals and pharmacies across the U.S. and Europe. By combining specialized software, high-quality ingredients, and automated production, CurifyLabs helps deliver safe, accurate, and customized treatments for people—and now, for pets as well.

