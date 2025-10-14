CurifyLabs Launches Next-Generation Compounding Software to Advance Personalized Medicine

New platform powers company's 3D printing technology trusted by hospitals and compounding pharmacies worldwide

HELSINKI and ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurifyLabs, a global innovator in 3D printing for compounded medications, today announced the release of its next-generation software platform. The launch introduces CurifyLabs Create, an intuitive tool that gives pharmacists unprecedented flexibility to design and adapt formulations on demand.

Compounding—the preparation of customized medicines for patients whose needs cannot be met by mass-produced drugs—has long relied on manual, time-intensive processes with inherent risks. CurifyLabs is modernizing this essential practice with its Compounding System Solution, which integrates advanced software, GMP-grade excipient bases, and breakthrough 3D printing technology. The platform has been validated by more than 100 pharmacists.

"With our latest software release, we're making compounding faster, more precise, and more adaptable than ever before," said Charlotta Topelius, CurifyLabs CEO and Founder. "CurifyLabs Create empowers pharmacists to personalize therapies at the point of care, while our expanded excipient bases enable a wide range of patient-friendly dosage forms."

Key enhancements announced today include:

CurifyLabs Create : Enables pharmacists to formulate directly from pure APIs or crushed tablets, delivering rapid access to tailored therapies.

: Enables pharmacists to formulate directly from pure APIs or crushed tablets, delivering rapid access to tailored therapies. Expanded CURABLEND Excipient Bases : Support multiple dosage forms including tablets, liquids, films, suppositories, troches, and more.

: Support multiple dosage forms including tablets, liquids, films, suppositories, troches, and more. Integrated Quality and Compliance: Includes built-in features aligned with FDA and GMP standards, including electronic records, audit trails, and validated processes.

Developed by pharmacists for pharmacists, CurifyLabs' platform is up to four times faster than manual compounding while embedding robust quality safeguards to reduce risk and improve efficiency. By automating one of healthcare's most time-consuming tasks, the solution not only alleviates clinical workloads but also enables patients to access safer, faster, and more personalized care.

"The demand for personalized compounding is accelerating, fueled by advances in pharmacogenomics and the need for tailored dosing—especially for children, seniors, and patients with complex conditions," added Topelius. "With our enhanced software, working hand-in-hand with our first-of-its-kind 3D printing technology, we're not just improving compounding—we're redefining it for the future of healthcare."

About CurifyLabs

Founded in 2021, CurifyLabs is transforming how personalized medicines are made. Its Compounding System Solution combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipients, and advanced 3D printing technology to bring consistency, safety, and speed to personalized compounding. CurifyLabs partners with hospitals and pharmacies worldwide to help deliver the next era of precision healthcare.

SOURCE CurifyLabs