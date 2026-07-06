CurifyLabs Raises $14M Series A to Power the Future of Personalized Medicine

Investment from Sandwater, HealthCap, and Tesi will enhance supply chain, customer support, and R&D

HELSINKI and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CurifyLabs, a health technology company transforming how personalized medicines are made, today announced the closing of a $14 million Series A funding round. The round was co-led by Sandwater and HealthCap, with participation from Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd.) and existing investors, including Lifeline Ventures. U.S. customers and employees also participated in the round.

Proceeds will be used to expand U.S. operations, strengthen supply chain infrastructure, enhance customer support, and accelerate product innovation.

CurifyLabs' Compounding System Solution (CSS) combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipient bases, and advanced 3D printing technology to automate the preparation of personalized medications. With advanced quality control processes built in, the CSS produces tailored doses and dosage forms with greater precision and speed than the manual processes typically used in pharmacies today.

Pharmacies in 21 U.S. states and across Europe use CurifyLabs technology to compound and dispense thousands of doses every day. As the company continues to scale, it will invest in its supply chain to ensure its growing network of pharmacy partners has what it needs, when it needs it.

"Personalized medicine is one of the most important frontiers in healthcare enabling better patient outcomes and is experiencing solid growth. We are enabling more pharmacies to deliver personalized medicine in a safer and more efficient way," said Morten E. Iversen, partner at Sandwater. "CurifyLabs has built something rare — technology that combines clinical rigor with the speed and precision that busy pharmacy teams depend on. We are excited to support their rapid growth in the U.S. and beyond."

"We have backed more than 136 life sciences companies over nearly three decades, and what sets the best founders apart is their ability to combine scientific depth with real-world execution," said Daniel Karsberg, partner at HealthCap. "The CurifyLabs team has done exactly that."

"CurifyLabs is the kind of company we want to support — innovative, globally ambitious, and built on deep scientific expertise," said Joni Karsikas, Investment Director at Tesi. "Their growth in the U.S. is further proof that Finnish health technology can compete and win on the world stage."

"This investment reflects the conviction our partners have in what we're building," said Charlotta Topelius, CEO and Founder, CurifyLabs. "We have set a high bar for clinical rigor, product quality, and customer support, and this funding gives us the resources to raise that bar further."

The funding will support ongoing development of the CurifyLabs platform, including its most recent product, the PharmaPrinter Aurum, which compounds up to nine times faster than manual processes. CurifyLabs' technology is ISO 13485 certified and designed in compliance with FDA 503A/503B standards for non-sterile compounding.

About CurifyLabs

Founded in 2021, CurifyLabs is transforming how personalized medicines are made. Its Compounding System Solution combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipients, and advanced 3D printing technology to bring consistency, safety, and speed to personalized compounding. The company serves compounding pharmacies across 21 U.S. states, where its technology is used to compound and dispense thousands of doses every day. CurifyLabs partners with pharmacies to help deliver precise, patient-specific therapies efficiently and reliably. For more information, visit curifylabs.com.

About Sandwater

Sandwater invests in the commercialization of deep tech and impact-driven companies addressing critical challenges across energy, resource efficiency, robotics/AI and health. We partner with exceptional founders and we provide conviction, competence and capital. Visit sandwater.com to learn more. We invest from late seed through Series B across the Nordics and Northern Europe.

About HealthCap

HealthCap is a European venture capital firm investing exclusively in life sciences. Founded in 1996 and based in Stockholm and Lausanne, the firm has raised more than €1.5 billion across ten funds and backed more than 36 companies globally.

About Tesi

Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd.) is a state-owned Finnish investment company investing on market terms in venture capital and private equity funds and directly in growth companies. Tesi's mission is to develop Finland's investment market and promote economic growth.