CurifyLabs Unveils Next Gen 3D Printer for Scalable Plug-and-Play Pharmaceutical Compounding

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CurifyLabs today announced the rollout of its latest innovation in compounding pharmacy technology, the CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum. The newest evolution of the CurifyLabs Compounding System Solution (CSS), Aurum is an advanced compounding 3D printer designed to modernize, streamline, and accelerate the preparation of personalized therapies.

CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum introduces several key enhancements aimed at improving the daily operations of compounding pharmacists:

Speed and Efficiency — With the CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum, compounding can be up to 9x faster than manual processes. The ready-to-deploy system supports high throughput and a smooth, end-to-end workflow from prescription to finalized dosage form—right from day one.

Ease of Use — Designed for straightforward operation, with a large high-resolution touchscreen and simplified handling. Convenient syringe mounting with a quick-lock feature supports fast setup and smoother day-to-day workflows.

Compact Footprint, High Output — With a sleek, modern form factor and minimal workspace requirements, the CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum is well suited for smaller labs while still supporting high-volume production. Its space-efficient design enables higher dispensing capacity and flexible handling of multiple packaging formats (blisters, vials, molds) across a broad range of dosage forms, including troches, films, gel tablets, suppositories, and capsules.

Integrated Quality Control — A built-in scale with clear access and optimal visibility supports accurate, traceable dosing and simplifies cleaning, calibration, and service. The intuitive software layer includes built-in cybersecurity features you can trust, helping protect data and maintain system integrity.

Built by pharmacists for pharmacy practice, CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum delivers a modular, flexible, future-ready workflow that helps standardize and scale non-sterile compounding—improving consistency and efficiency for patients, pharmacies, and the broader healthcare system.

"CurifyLabs is transforming pharmaceutical compounding by integrating precision and automation into a traditionally manual process," said Charlotta Topelius, CurifyLabs CEO and Founder. "For pharmacies requiring higher volume production from a smaller device, the CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum is a future-proof solution."

Recognizing the diverse needs of the compounding market—and the strong customer satisfaction with the CurifyLabs Pharma Printer 01—CurifyLabs will continue to support the existing device. The CurifyLabs PharmaPrinter Aurum expands the product family, providing an additional option to meet varying pharmacy workflows and capacity requirements.

About CurifyLabs

Founded in 2021, CurifyLabs is transforming how personalized medicines are made. Its Compounding System Solution combines proprietary software, GMP-manufactured excipients, and advanced 3D printing technology to bring consistency, safety, and speed to personalized compounding. CurifyLabs partners with hospitals and pharmacies worldwide to help deliver the next era of precision healthcare.

