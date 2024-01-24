Curing with Light! IlluminOss Celebrates 10,000 Light-Cured Implants Used By Surgeons To Strengthen Fragile Bone And Heal Geriatric Fractures

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IlluminOss Medical announces it has reached the important benchmark of having placed 10,000 of its patient conforming implants designed for the treatment of geriatric fractures. The IlluminOss implants are delivered through a minimally-invasive surgical procedure which provides fracture stability, allowing patients to quickly regain mobilization and return to their activities of daily living.

A humerus fragility fracture treated with IlluminOss (in blue) and a traditional plate with screws. 2-months after surgery, the patient reported no pain and good range of motion.

The elderly population is growing rapidly with a 71% increase expected by 2050. Many geriatric patients have fragile bones and falls are common. Annually, an estimated 1.5 million people in this age group suffer "fragility fractures." These injuries are difficult to treat with conventional surgical devices such as metal plates and screws because the bone is too brittle for secure fixation. Alternatively, nonsurgical treatment with a sling or a cast may require months of healing-time which limits activity. Immobility has been associated with a downhill spiral in patient health.

IlluminOss's technology involves expanding a balloon-like implant inside a fractured bone by infusing the implant with a light-curing liquid. Blue light is then transmitted to the implant via an optical fiber to convert the liquid into a polymer, creating a strong core within the bone. This stabilizes the fracture and allows for a fast return to daily activities. Some patients are able to regain use of their injured limb the day of surgery. If additional fracture fixation is necessary, the strength supplied by the IlluminOss implant allows surgical plates and screws to be securely fastened into the bone.

"The IlluminOss implant can augment delicate bone to support and stabilize fractures. Once the implant is within the bone, the blue light starts a chemical reaction to create a strong polymer. It turns fragile bone into strong bone," says Dr. Steve Morgan, an orthopedic trauma surgeon in Colorado. "I found the IlluminOss implant minimizes complications in challenging fractures such as a geriatric humerus."

Dr. Michael Bradley, CEO and orthopedic surgeon of Ortho Rhode Island states, "IlluminOss is a cutting-edge technology that has redefined the treatment of fractures. It offers almost instant strength and stability to the fracture site through a minimally invasive approach, allowing a fast return to activities of daily life."

About IlluminOss Medical, Inc.

Headquartered in East Providence, RI, IlluminOss is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company offering a unique, minimally invasive technology for fracture repair and stabilization. The company utilizes a light-curable monomer contained within an expandable balloon to create a patient-conforming intramedullary implant for bone stabilization. The revolutionary, minimally invasive technology is applicable for repair and treatment of osteoporotic and compromised bone. The IlluminOss system is CE-marked and FDA-cleared for a variety of anatomical sites, with further indications pending. For additional information, including a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions and risks, visit www.illuminoss.com.

For any press questions, please contact Lisa Holt, at [email protected].

SOURCE IlluminOss Medical