Curinos Appoints Craig Henderson as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran technology finance leader joins Curinos to drive disciplined growth as the company scales its AI-first platform for financial institutions

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a provider of AI-first decision intelligence for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Craig Henderson as Chief Financial Officer. Henderson brings more than 20 years of finance leadership across high-growth technology and SaaS businesses, with deep expertise in strategic planning, M&A execution, and investor partnerships.

"Craig is joining Curinos at a pivotal moment," said Sid Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Curinos. "Our AI-first platform is helping financial institutions understand their customers like never before and turn that understanding into bottom-line impact. Scaling that capability requires a CFO who can marry financial discipline with growth-stage ambition. Craig has done exactly that—scaling SaaS businesses, executing acquisitions, and delivering outcomes for investors—and I'm confident he will be an outstanding partner to our leadership team and to our board."

Henderson joins Curinos from GlobalMeet, where he served as CFO and led the company's successful strategic sale to Harris Computer, a subsidiary of Constellation Software, delivering a strong exit for the company's private equity sponsors. Prior to GlobalMeet, he served as VP of Finance & Sales Operations at Nextiva, a Goldman Sachs–backed unified communications platform, where he guided capital allocation strategy, drove significant revenue growth through organic execution and two international acquisitions, and led a turnaround to profitability.

Earlier in his career, Henderson spent nearly nine years at Microsoft, rising to Finance Director with progressively broader responsibility across the Xbox Subscription, Advertising, and AI & Research business units. During his tenure, he contributed to Microsoft's transformation into a cloud and AI–led organization and served on the integration team for the LinkedIn acquisition. He began his career in audit and finance roles at KPMG and a publicly traded technology company.

"I'm excited to join Curinos at a time when AI is fundamentally reshaping how financial institutions compete," said Henderson. "With Curinos One, the company has built an AI-first platform that transforms proprietary data and market signals into clear, actionable recommendations—helping clients make confident decisions, attract new customers, deepen relationships, and drive profitable growth. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and our investors to ensure we invest with discipline, scale intelligently, and deliver measurable impact for our clients and stakeholders."

Henderson's appointment reinforces Curinos' commitment to building a world-class leadership team as the company enters the next phase of its growth strategy. With a growing number of financial institutions adopting Curinos One to make confident, data-driven decisions, the company is positioned to accelerate its commercial momentum through 2026 and beyond.

About Curinos

Curinos empowers financial institutions to make decisions with confidence, turning insight into bottom-line impact, deeper customer relationships, and profitable growth. Our AI-first platform transforms proprietary data, advanced analytics, and deep financial services expertise into timely, actionable guidance delivered into the flow of work. Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide.

Learn more at curinos.com.

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SOURCE CURINOS INC