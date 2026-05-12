Curinos Launches Curinos One: The Decision Intelligence Platform for Banking

AI-enabled platform delivers coordinated, customer-level decisions across marketing, product, and pricing — with one client generating over $1.6 billion in incremental deposits since deployment

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos today launched Curinos One, an AI-enabled decision intelligence platform purpose-built for financial institutions. The platform is available immediately, with deployments underway across leading North American banks and credit unions.

Curinos One integrates an institution's first-party data, third-party signals, and Curinos' proprietary benchmark intelligence into a unified decisioning engine. It identifies and recommends growth opportunities and executes actions at the individual customer level across marketing, product, and pricing — then continuously learns from outcomes to sharpen future decisions. Human judgment remains central: the platform augments institutional decision-makers rather than replacing them, keeping qualified professionals in control while accelerating their speed and precision.

"Banks have spent a decade investing in analytics and still can't reliably tell you which customer to call tomorrow morning and what to discuss," said Sid Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Curinos. "The industry doesn't have a data problem — it has a decision problem. Curinos One is how financial institutions finally close that gap, turning fragmented insight into coordinated action at the customer level."

Driving Measurable Results Across Acquisition and Growth

Curinos One Capture helps financial institutions acquire higher-value customers by grounding prospect targeting in cross-bank behavioral data — identifying who will become a high-balance primary customer, not just who will respond to an offer. In an initial checking acquisition deployment, customers acquired through Curinos One carried more than double the balances at 120 days compared to the direct mail control group — a 133% improvement — with a 52% lift in response rates and a 540% increase in acquisition ROI.

Curinos One Compound is dedicated to growing balances with existing customers through continuous, customer-level optimization across balance deepening and new account funding. One early-adopting bank has achieved more than $1.6 billion in additional deposits, with a 38% increase in new-to-bank deposits and a customer cross-sell conversion lift of over 250% maintained for more than a year after implementation.

"The always-on engine enables us to create personalization at scale across multiple channels," said Lee Sessions, Chief Consumer Product & Client Solutions Officer, Synovus.

Additional modules — focused on primacy, retention, and profitability calibration — are scheduled for launch shortly, extending Curinos One's decisioning intelligence across the full banking product portfolio and customer relationship lifecycle.

Built on Intelligence Horizontal AI Cannot Replicate

Curinos One is powered by Curinos' patented adaptive decisioning technology, trained on 25 years of proprietary benchmarks. The platform operates a closed loop: every action it takes refines the next, compounding precision against the outcomes that matter most to financial performance.

Compliance and governance are built into the foundation. The human-in-the-loop architecture ensures institutions retain meaningful oversight and accountability over every decision the system informs — a critical distinction in regulated environments where every action must be explainable.

"Our approach to building Curinos One reflects the same principles that have guided our AI innovation from the start," said Olly Downs, Chief Technology, Product and AI Officer of Curinos. "Reducing the friction in synthesizing and acting on insights, ensuring outputs and actions are fact-driven, and building compliance into the foundation. Curinos One knows which customers will fund, which will deepen, which are at risk of leaving, and how to respond — before the bank does."

For institutions navigating growth challenges, Curinos One offers something rare: a path to measurable impact built on intelligence that is already proven, already deployed, and already compounding.

About Curinos

Curinos empowers financial institutions to make decisions with confidence, turning insight into bottom-line impact, deeper customer relationships, and profitable growth. Our AI-first platform transforms proprietary data, advanced analytics, and deep financial services expertise into timely, actionable guidance delivered into the flow of work. Headquartered in New York City, Curinos partners with financial institutions worldwide.

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Learn more at curinosone.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE CURINOS INC