Curinos Recognized in Prominent 2022 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings List by IDC Financial Insights

Ranking acknowledges top financial services technology providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced that it has placed 74th on the 2022 IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings list for the second consecutive year.

The 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers based on 2021 calendar year revenues from financial institutions (i.e., banking, insurance and/or capital markets) or directly to fintech solution providers for hardware, software and/or services. The Top 100 Rankings recognize vendors that derive more than one-third of revenue from the financial services and fintech industries. For additional information about the methodology and to view the complete list, visit here.

"We are honored that IDC Financial Insights has recognized Curinos on its IDC FinTech Top 100 Rankings list for the second year in a row," said Craig Woodward, CEO at Curinos. "Our firm was built upon providing financial institutions high-quality solutions so they can understand performance drivers and capture sustainable growth. This distinction supports that mission as we continue to innovate with intelligent data, comparative analytics and optimization platforms for our clients."

Curinos serves hundreds of financial institutions worldwide, delivering the depth and breadth of intelligence across consumer and commercial deposits, omnichannel digital experience and lending markets needed to assess one's competitive position, and make more profitable, data-driven decisions, faster. For additional information about Curinos, visit here.

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Born out of the combination of two familiar industry powerhouses, Novantas and Informa's FBX business, Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending and digital experience solutions and technologies. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit www.curinos.com.

