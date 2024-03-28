WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Legacy Ventures (Curio), a frontrunner in nuclear technology innovation, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. (Navarro). This collaboration signals a significant step forward in advancing nuclear technology solutions, with a focus on addressing the nuclear waste challenge and accelerating progress in the second nuclear era®.

Curio Legacy Ventures (Curio) and Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. (Navarro) Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Nuclear Technology Innovation

Through this strategic alliance, Curio and Navarro will combine their expertise and resources to spearhead a suite of groundbreaking nuclear technologies. This includes the development of advanced technologies and processes for efficient nuclear waste management, harnessing waste forms as power sources, and crucial isotopes in next-generation nuclear technologies.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic journey with Navarro, a distinguished leader in environmental solutions, engineering, and nuclear services," said Ed McGinnis, President, and CEO of Curio. "This partnership underscores our shared dedication to pioneering cutting-edge solutions in nuclear technology and shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc., headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, brings extensive experience as an award-winning federal contractor specializing in environmental, nuclear, and clean energy solutions. Their expertise in environmental remediation, nuclear fuel cycle, waste management, and clean energy solutions will strongly complement Curio's innovative endeavors.

"We are excited to collaborate with Curio to unleash the full potential of their full suite of nuclear technologies and contribute to a sustainable future," stated Dr. Susana Navarro, Founder, President, and CEO of Navarro.

Curio Legacy Ventures, headquartered in Washington DC, is committed to advancing a closed fuel cycle through pioneering technologies such as NuCycle®, a patented process for nuclear fuel recycling. By addressing environmental, security, and market concerns, Curio aims to establish clean nuclear power as a catalyst for global prosperity and sustainability.

Join Curio and Navarro as we embark on a transformative journey to shape the future of nuclear excellence and usher in THE SECOND NUCLEAR ERA®.

