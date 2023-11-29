Curio Wellness Certified Through Good Agriculture Collection Practices (GACP)

Market-leading innovator of cannabis products and technology maintains quality standard of excellence through rigorous, independent certification process

TIMONIUM, Md., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products has achieved completion of their Good Agriculture Collection Practices (GACP) certification. The World Health Organization-supported certification process is designed to ensure plant medicine companies employ proper quality, efficacy, and safety standards.

Curio Wellness is an established leader in operational excellence, devoted to providing adult-use consumers and medical patients with safe cannabis products and unparalleled quality. Completing the GACP certification process reaffirms the company's commitment to ensuring the proper selection of plants, seeds, propagation materials, and cultivation practices, including climate, soil, and site selection. Curio Wellness underwent audits of its quality, maintenance, operational systems, and agricultural practices, which were all deemed exceptional. After becoming the first CGMP-certified cannabis operator in Maryland, Curio Wellness is now leading the cannabis marketplace as one of the only GACP-certified cannabis manufacturers in the industry.

"For the advancement of the cannabis industry, we must continue to hold ourselves to the highest standard," said Joseph Martin, SVP of Operational Excellence at Curio Wellness. "Our adult-use consumers and medical patients deserve the best and safest flower products available and we are committed to meeting their needs. We are proud to have completed the rigorous GACP certification process and will continue to regularly seek ways to precisely assess and improve our practices."

Curio Wellness will maintain its standard of excellence as it enters the next phase of growth in plant medicine. Additionally, Curio Wellness has partnered with VMO-Ops, Inc., a Missouri minority-owned business enterprise, to offer industry expertise and products to more than 200,000 patients and adult-use consumers across Missouri. The company will soon open a 130,000-square-foot cultivation facility in Missouri and introduce its innovative and targeted products to the market, including Curio's Good Night Line, patent-pending Terpene Chews, and GI products. The market-leading innovator of health and wellness products recently partnered with Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac to launch the new cannabis product line, Happy Eddie, in Maryland. For more information on Curio Wellness products, partnerships, and manufacturing efforts, please visit https://curiowellness.com/.

About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to developing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
[email protected] 

