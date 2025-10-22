Curio Wellness Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Four Premier Retail Dispensaries in Missouri

TOWSON, Md., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness, a leading U.S. cannabis brand and vertically integrated operator, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire four high-volume retail dispensaries in Missouri operating under the Greenlight brand. The locations expand Curio's best-in-class retail portfolio and presence in Southeast Missouri, increasing access to Curio products and experiences across the region. The transaction is expected to close following regulatory approval.

"Curio and Greenlight share a deep commitment to customer delight," said Michael Bronfein, CEO, Curio Wellness. "These locations are exceptionally well operated and culturally aligned with our standards of operational excellence. Bringing them into the Curio family advances our mission to deliver trusted products, service, and value—customer by customer, store by store, market by market."

The acquisition aligns with Curio's disciplined approach to capital allocation and national expansion. By integrating four high-performing dispensaries into its Missouri platform, Curio adds immediate scale, strengthens retail capabilities, and creates a broader stage for its innovative products. The transaction is expected to be accretive and deliver shareholder value through operational synergies, supply-chain efficiencies, and increased brand adoption in a large and growing market.

"This acquisition represents an intentional step in our national strategy, building on market entries, franchise development, and brand partnerships designed for predictable results and sustainable growth," Bronfein added.

"Working with Curio Wellness is a decision we make with confidence," said John Mueller, Greenlight's Chief Executive Officer. "Curio's commitment to people, product quality, and community aligns with our values. We're proud these locations will continue to thrive."

Curio expects continued momentum in Q4 2025, including the launch of its branded products in New York through a licensing partnership with Vireo Health and the opening of a franchise location in New Jersey, enabled by Curio's Private Equity Fund for Social Equity operators.

"As we integrate these Missouri locations and execute on our Q4 initiatives in New York and New Jersey, our focus remains clear," said Bronfein. "We're here to bring innovation, access, and value to customers and stakeholders nationwide—responsibly, consistently, and at scale."

SSC Advisors acted as financial advisors on this transaction.

About Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness is an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company committed to advancing patient and consumer well-being through science, innovation, and operational excellence. With a growing national footprint, Curio creates innovative, indication-specific products—alongside quality classic formats—designed to improve quality of life and delight customers, and pairs them with best-in-class retail experiences. Learn more at [curiowellness.com].

About Greenlight

Greenlight is a vertically integrated multi-state operator and the largest cannabis franchisor in the United States, with 35 dispensaries and five cultivation facilities in Missouri, West Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, and Nevada. Greenlight specializes in cultivating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis products for medical and adult use, under its consumer brands: Greenlight, Core Cannabis, and Rogue Green. Dedicated to its mission of serving "Cannabis with Culture," Greenlight remains focused on an exceptional consumer experience.

