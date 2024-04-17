Curio Wellness Partners with Lucid Green to Launch Loyalty Rewards Program Ahead of 4/20

Curio Wellness Rewards Enhances the Retail Experience with Discounts and Exclusive Merchandise Available For Redemption across Dispensaries in Maryland and Missouri

TIMONIUM, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced the launch of its Curio Wellness Rewards, a first-of-its-kind customer loyalty program enabled by Lucid Green , the Smart Product Identifier platform. With unique LucidIDs (smart QR codes) on every packaging, Lucid Green's technology acts as the "proof of purchase" needed to record bought products. This platform puts exclusive merchandise and discounts in the hands of patients and consumers committed to celebrating the power of the plant. Curio Wellness Rewards expands the framework of previous cannabis rewards programs, allowing dispensary-agnostic patients and consumers to earn rewards from purchases of Curio products made at any dispensaries in Maryland and soon to follow in Missouri.

Customers purchase and scan the LucidID on a Curio product to claim points, then redeem them for exclusive merchandise and Curio Credits. Rewards offers will start with 12 unique items at different point redemption tiers – ranging from a Curio branded dog collar, to a custom Curio grinder, apparel, Puma duffel bag, JBL speaker, and more. Customers can also use the product's QR code to explore the brand's variety of targeted products designed for different experiences, whether it's great sleep with the Goodnight line , Terpene Chews for a euphoric day with friends on 4/20, or GI products to soothe discomfort.

"There's no better way to celebrate the power of the plant than to reward the loyal patients and consumers who bring our evolving cannabis community to life," said Wendy Bronfein, Chief Brand Officer of Curio Wellness. "By launching a rewards program across numerous dispensaries, we are making a conscious effort to meet our wellness community members where they are and empower their cannabis journeys, just in time for 4/20. By partnering with Lucid Green, we are shaping the future of consumer experiences through immersive mobile technology and elevated consumption recommendations, offering new ways to shop with ease."

"We are very excited to extend our partnership with Curio, now in the world of consumer marketing, and bring value to their customers by offering trust, education, and most excitingly, amazing rewards", states Filip Luneski, VP, Head of Marketing at Lucid Green.

To further show customer appreciation on 4/20, Curio's Far & Dotter retail locations in Maryland, will have 40% off Curio products, 35% off concentrates, tablets, tinctures, and topicals, and 30% off everything else. Exclusively at their Baltimore location, customers can take advantage of enter-to-win giveaways including tickets to the Orioles and concerts at CFG Arena. Plus, there's 30% off front-of-house retail featuring Flower by Edie Parker accessories, a curated collection of hemp-based CBD, Korean skincare, and other health & beauty products. Curio Wellness Rewards amplifies the company's mission to uplift and enhance the legal cannabis communities of Maryland and Missouri. Curio Wellness recently opened its first manufacturing facility in Missouri and partnered with VMO-Ops, Inc., a Missouri minority-owned business enterprise, to bring high-quality products statewide. This expansion follows the opening of the first Far & Dotter franchise location earlier this year in Olive Branch, Mississippi. For more information on Curio Wellness products, partnerships, and manufacturing efforts, please visit https://curiowellness.com/.

About Curio Wellness:

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to developing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides brands and retailers with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a means to manage their inventory and a channel to connect directly with consumers. Lucid Green is the platform of choice with over 60 million LucidID's in the market. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

