Curio Wellness Launches Manufacturing Operations In Missouri, Cultivation to Follow in 2024

Market-leading innovator of cannabis products and technology to open 130,000-square-foot facility, creating 150 jobs in the greater St. Louis area

TIMONIUM, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio Wellness , a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and market-leading innovator of health and wellness products, today announced the opening of its first manufacturing and cultivation facility in Missouri. Located in Maryland Heights, Missouri, the 130,000-square-foot facility will begin manufacturing and product distribution this month, with cultivation operations to commence in the second half of the year.

Curio Wellness enters Missouri as one of the only manufacturers in the state recommended for cGMP certification. They are committed to providing patients and adult-use consumers with safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine and lifestyle products. Curio employs pharmaceutical-grade technology and extensively researched, patent-pending infusion methods to craft chews, vapes, tinctures, tablets, and topicals for those seeking relief. The facility will be a hub for science-backed production and distribution, creating 150 jobs in the greater St. Louis area and offering product innovation for patients across Missouri.

"Curio is entering Missouri having been officially audited for GMP certification. As the first cGMP-certified operator in Maryland, we are thrilled to bring our strict commitment to quality standards and product excellence to consumers in Missouri," said Andrew Shiang, Director of Manufacturing in Missouri. "Our rigorous adherence to cGMP standards allows us to offer consumers innovative, reliable, and consistent cannabis experiences not yet available from any other operator in the state."

"Curio Wellness is proud to become a part of Missouri's burgeoning legalized cannabis market," said Michael Bronfein, CEO of Curio Wellness. "Driven by our team of experienced executives, renowned researchers, and Scientific Advisory Board, we will offer Missourians an array of premium quality products designed to provide targeted relief, improve wellness, and build trust between consumer and company. Our commitment to customer delight is unwavering and we are excited to introduce ourselves to Missouri."

Curio has partnered with VMO-Ops, Inc., a Missouri minority-owned business enterprise. Through the partnership, Curio will offer industry expertise and products to more than 200,000 patients and adult-use consumers statewide. Curio is raising the standard of wellness in Missouri, bringing precisely developed, award-winning products designed to improve quality of life and provide targeted relief to consumers. New and innovative products coming to the market include Curio's patented Good Night Line , patent pending Terpene Chews , and GI products that are formulated to help address symptoms associated with gastrointestinal conditions. For more information on Curio Wellness products, partnerships, and manufacturing efforts, please visit https://curiowellness.com/

About Curio Wellness

Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to developing safe, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information, visit https://curiowellness.com.

