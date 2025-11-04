Curiosity Lab and The City of Peachtree Corners Partner with UPCITI to Deploy Pedestrian Counting Technology

The edge-computing solution will enable the innovative city in Georgia to enhance event management, safety, and community planning, all while ensuring citizen privacy

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the nation's first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – today announced its partnership with UPCITI, a technology company specializing in machine learning solutions that simplify urban data collection and analysis.

The city will deploy UPCITI's lightweight, privacy-by-design sensor technology that will provide the city with information on pedestrian behavior to improve safety, drive operational decisions, and inform long-term planning across public spaces. The organization will be working closely with city officials on a three-year project deployed in Peachtree Corners' Town Green, a premier event space in the city.

This marks the company's first deployment in the state of Georgia. As Peachtree Corners hosts more than 80 events and welcomes over 40,000 attendees to its city center each year, the city will utilize UPCITI's scalable technology to quantify crowd patterns and identify pedestrian flow in real time. The system's lightweight and easy to install hardware, cost-effective software solution, and intuitive user-friendly dashboard make it accessible and easily replicable for cities of all sizes and budgets.

The pilot deployment will give city officials deeper insight into how people move within and around the Town Green. This data will increase the city's visibility on residents and visitors' mobility preferences and pedestrian behavior at the Town Green, which will facilitate future event planning, and infrastructure decisions that enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

"Our mission at UPCITI is to help cities make safer, smarter, and more sustainable decisions through ethical technology," said Larissa Paredes Muse, Strategic Relationships Manager of UPCITI. "Built around Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), our sensors protect individual privacy while providing powerful, actionable insights for the communities its deployed in. We are proud to partner with The City of Peachtree Corners to demonstrate how technology can enhance pedestrian safety, enable data-driven operations, and plan without compromising personal data. UPCITI's edge-computing device features a low-resolution camera that can easily detect pedestrians and vehicles without collecting any personally identifiable information, like facial recognition or license plate reader technologies. The company operates on strict privacy-by-design approach, which intentionally developed a technology that ensures that no faces are captured, no individuals are tracked, and no identifiable data is stored. The system fully complies with GDPR standards used across European cities, ensuring resident trust while delivering valuable insights.

"Community safety is always top of mind for us as we consistently look for ways to make our city safer and smarter," said Seth Yurman, City of Peachtree Corners Deputy City Manager. "By analyzing how people move through Town Center, for example, we can design better public spaces, plan more efficiently for events, and ensure pedestrian safety in real time. This collaboration reflects what Peachtree Corners, and the Curiosity Lab, are all about: working with forward-thinking partners to create solutions that improve daily life for our residents, while setting an example for cities across the globe."

Powered by T-Mobile's 5G network, UPCITI's sensors transmit high-speed, low-latency data that enables faster and more accurate analysis. The collaboration between Curiosity Lab, Peachtree Corners and UPCITI represents a significant step forward in scalable smart city solutions that protect privacy while improving quality of life.

Curiosity Lab will also welcome UPCITI to its Pavilion at Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, next month, where the company will showcase its innovative technology to global conference attendees. The Curiosity Lab Pavilion will be located in Gran Via, Hall 2, Stand C151.

For more information on UPCITI, visit https://upciti.com/en/.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile autonomous vehicle lane leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 50,000 square foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

About UPCITI

Founded in 2017, UPCITI is a French American technology provider that specializes in urban analytics solutions. By utilizing multi-use camera sensors, UPCITI revolutionizes urban space management, offering real-time, actionable data while prioritizing privacy. Their comprehensive solutions encompass the entire data lifecycle, featuring multi-use sensors, real-time dashboards, and automated workflows to deliver immediate ROI and foster smart city development. With deployments in 17 countries, including major US cities like Columbus and Albany, UPCITI's privacy-by-design technology empowers municipalities to make informed decisions while maintaining data protection standards. The company provides essential tools to address critical urban challenges by simultaneously monitoring various aspects such as parking, traffic, pedestrians, noise, waste, and lighting. For more information, visit https://upciti.com/en/.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners