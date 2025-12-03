Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners Appoints Emily Heintz as Executive Director to Lead Next Phase of Innovation Campus Growth

Seasoned innovation and economic development leader will guide strategic partnerships, operations and global positioning during major expansion

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners today announced the appointment of Emily Heintz as its new Executive Director, bringing a proven record of leadership across emerging technology, venture capital and economic development. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Curiosity Lab accelerates its smart city deployments and prepares for the next chapter of its Innovation Campus expansion.

Emily Heintz is Executive Director of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled living lab advancing autonomous and smart city innovation. With 15+ years of experience in startups, venture capital, and economic development, she’s a recognized leader in building partnerships and leading initiatives that drive innovation and community impact.

"Emily is a tremendous addition to the Curiosity Lab team and to the City of Peachtree Corners," said Brian Johnson, City Manager of Peachtree Corners and member of the Curiosity Lab Board of Directors. "Her mix of executive experience, strategic insight and ecosystem-building leadership positions us well for this next phase of growth. Emily understands how innovation actually scales in real-world environments, and I am confident she will help strengthen our partnerships, expand our reach and elevate our role as a global leader in smart city technology."

With more than 15 years of experience, Heintz has built a career at the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship and public-private collaboration. She has worked in high-growth startups, venture capital, statewide economic development organizations and major innovation networks. As Executive Director, she will oversee strategic partnerships across public and private sectors, guide campus expansion initiatives, strengthen relationships with current members and collaborators, and advance Curiosity Lab's global presence.

"Curiosity Lab is at a remarkable point in its evolution, and I am honored to join the team at such an energizing time," said Emily Heintz, Executive Director of Curiosity Lab. "Peachtree Corners has created something rare, a true real-world environment where technology companies can safely test and deploy innovations that make cities more mobile, resilient and secure. I look forward to helping build on that foundation, expanding our partnerships and supporting the next wave of smart city technologies that will define the future."

Before joining Curiosity Lab, Heintz served as Director of Business Intelligence at SkySpecs, where she led strategic intelligence initiatives supporting executive and board decision-making. She previously founded EntryPoint, a Midwest-based research and strategy firm advancing innovation and inclusive entrepreneurship through data-driven insights. Earlier in her career, she held senior roles with the Michigan Venture Capital Association, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Ann Arbor SPARK, where she helped strengthen state and regional entrepreneurial networks and innovation programs.

Heintz joins Curiosity Lab as the organization continues to expand its footprint and impact. Since 2019, the Lab has partnered with more than 180 companies ranging from early-stage startups to global corporations. Its deployments now span the community's 500-acre Technology Park Innovation Campus, SR141 and the Peachtree Corners Town Center, enabling companies to test connected mobility, intelligent infrastructure, IoT and smart city technologies in a real municipal environment.

With Heintz's leadership, Curiosity Lab will advance its expansion strategy, strengthen international partnerships and build new opportunities for innovators seeking real-world testing and deployment.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation ecosystem supporting some of the world's most advanced technology companies. As one of the nation's premier smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as a model for public-private collaboration. From teleoperated e-scooters and autonomous shuttles to solar roadways and the largest EV fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners brings the most future-focused IoT and sustainable technologies to life for the benefit of its residents and the world. For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and next-generation smart city technologies, the Lab's centerpiece is a three-mile autonomous and connected vehicle test lane powered by C-V2X technology. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic signals, automated traffic cameras, smart streetlights, the nation's first municipal IoT Central Control Room and a 50,000-square-foot technology incubator. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Learn more at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners